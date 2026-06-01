Treasurer Smith Reunites Unclaimed Property to Wall Lake Fire Department

State Treasurer Roby Smith recently visited the Wall Lake Fire Department to reunite funds held for safekeeping by the State of Iowa in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

“Volunteer fire departments play a critical role in Iowa, and we are grateful to return these funds to the Wall Lake Fire Department,” said State Treasurer Smith. “Every dollar returned through Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is another dollar that can make an impact on a person, family or business. I encourage every Iowan to visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov once a year to see if they have funds, stocks or a safe deposit box available in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.”

The Wall Lake Fire Department received a check totaling $3,411 in funds from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. The money was successfully matched and returned as part of the Treasurer’s ongoing efforts to reunite Iowans with property that belongs to them.

"We appreciate the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for reaching out to the fire department and the State Treasurer for taking time out of his day to meet with us and present the check,” said John Meister, Fire Chief for Wall Lake FD.

Iowa’s unclaimed property program, Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, is administered by the State Treasurer’s Office and safeguards lost or forgotten assets such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, utility refunds, insurance payments and more until they can be reunited with their rightful owners or heirs.

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More About Great Iowa Treasure Hunt:

Whether it’s a forgotten or lost check, bank account, utility refund or safe deposit box, one in seven Iowans have funds in Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. As Iowa’s only legitimate source of unclaimed property, Treasurer Smith encourages all past and present Iowans to search for their unclaimed property by visiting GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.