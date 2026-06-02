HIPTHER Celebrates Estonia’s Startup Ecosystem & Tallinn Homecoming with Eestistartup

TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIPTHER is proud to announce a new community-driven initiative for HIPTHER Baltics & Nordics: Tallinn 2026 , opening 50 fully complimentary delegate passes for members of Eestistartup.ee, one of Estonia’s largest startup communities, bringing together more than 1,000 startups across the country’s fast-growing innovation ecosystem.The initiative is launched in collaboration with Daniel Gunba, founder of Eestistartup, long-standing friend of the #hipthers community, and recurring HIPTHER conference speaker. Designed as a friendship project rooted in shared respect for Estonia’s founders and innovators, the initiative aims to support local startups' access to international industry dialogue, networking, and business opportunities.Taking place on 2 June 2026 at Hilton Tallinn Park, HIPTHER Baltics & Nordics: Tallinn 2026 will explore Digital Governance, Startup Innovation, Nordic Market Expansion, fintech, compliance, AI, digital identity, investment, and regulated technology ecosystems, making the collaboration a natural fit for Estonia’s startup community.Through the initiative, selected Eestistartup members will receive full access to the conference programme, networking sessions, lunch, and the evening networking party, including one complimentary drink.More than a delegate pass, the initiative reflects HIPTHER’s commitment to opening doors for ambitious builders, connecting founders with decision-makers, and celebrating Tallinn’s role as one of Europe’s most dynamic centres for digital governance, entrepreneurship, and technology leadership.As HIPTHER OÜ proudly calls Estonia home, Tallinn 2026 carries special meaning for the #hipthers team. The event represents both a regional milestone and a homecoming, a chance to bring HIPTHER’s international community closer to the founders, innovators, and tech leaders shaping Estonia’s next chapter.“Estonia has always represented something bigger than just a startup ecosystem. It’s a mindset, practical innovation, digital-first thinking, and founders who build without waiting for permission. As HIPTHER OÜ proudly calls Estonia home, creating this initiative together with Daniel and the Eestistartup community felt natural. Tallinn 2026 is not just another conference stop for us; it’s a chance to give back, open doors, and connect local builders with an international network of decision-makers, investors, and innovators. Also, let’s be honest… in Estonia, even bureaucracy somehow feels like it runs on startup logic.” said Zoltan Tundik, Co-Founder & Head of Business at HIPTHER.The collaboration with Eestistartup strengthens HIPTHER Tallinn’s mission to bring together startup founders, regulators, investors, fintech leaders, gaming and tech companies, compliance experts, and digital policy voices in one focused, high-value environment.With Estonia widely recognised for its digital-first mindset and startup success stories, Tallinn offers the ideal setting for conversations that move beyond theory and into practical ecosystem growth, cross-border cooperation, and future-ready innovation.Daniel Gunba, Founder of the Eestistartup Community, commented:“Through the collaboration between the Estonian startup community and HIPTHER, we are opening the doors for industry professionals to connect with our startup founders. This is the moment when the crowd will experience 100% synergy between founders who have been on the market for many years and founders who are ready to create, explore, and grow.Estonia has always been a talent hub, and I am happy that together with Zoltan and his team, we found a way to empower it even more!"HIPTHER Baltics & Nordics: Tallinn will serve as the grand finale of the 2026 HIPTHER Baltics series, following the highly successful Vilnius and Riga editions, and will also host the HIPTHER Baltic & Nordics Gaming Awards Ceremony & Closing Party.Complimentary passes for Eestistartup members are limited to 50 and available through the official application form.Apply here: https://hipther.com/events/tallinn/eestistartup/ Event information: https://hipther.com/events/tallinn/ About HIPTHERHIPTHER is a leading media and events brand for the iGaming and Technology industries, including fintech, blockchain, AI, cybersecurity, compliance, and digital innovation. Through its boutique conference formats and media platforms, HIPTHER connects decision-makers, innovators, regulators, and business leaders across Europe and beyond.About Eestistartup.eeAt the Estonian Startup Community, we are dedicated to fostering the growth of startups and entrepreneurs. Our mission is to provide the support, resources, and connections necessary for your success.If you are passionate about innovation and entrepreneurship, we are here to support and guide you through every step of your startup journey.

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