Attorney General Griffin Announces Arrest of Little Rock Woman Following Retail Crime Investigation

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Tim Griffin announced the arrest of a Little Rock woman for felony theft of property:

“On October 8, 2024, investigators from my Special Investigations Division (SID) received a tip from TJX Companies about a suspect behind multiple thefts at a Little Rock Marshalls. The suspect stole merchandise on September 7, 16, 19, 23, and 28, and again on October 3, 8, and 28 – totaling approximately $12,000 in stolen inventory. My office identified the suspect as Ebonie Louden, 40, of Little Rock.

“On November 8, 2024, my office submitted affidavits to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office seeking eight felony theft warrants for Louden. The court approved the warrants and forwarded them to the Little Rock District Court.

“On May 29, 2026, the Little Rock Police Department arrested Louden on separate theft-related charges. SID then transported her to the Pulaski County Jail, where she was served eight additional felony theft warrants.

“I am grateful for the excellent work done by SID and the assistance of the Little Rock Police Department. Retail theft is not a victimless crime. Repeated theft offenses can harm businesses, employees, and consumers. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who commit these crimes are held accountable.”

To download a PDF version of this release, click here.

About Attorney General Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin was sworn in as the 57th Attorney General of Arkansas on January 10, 2023, having previously served as the state’s 20th Lieutenant Governor from 2015-2023. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas’s Second Congressional District, where he served on the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Armed Services Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Committee on Ethics and House Committee on the Judiciary while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority.

Griffin is currently an officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard and holds the rank of colonel. Griffin served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps for more than 28 years. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq.

His previous assignments include serving as the Commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Commander of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as a Senior Legislative Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Pentagon. Griffin earned a master’s degree in strategic studies as a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Griffin also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush; Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas; Senior Investigative Counsel, Government Reform and Oversight Committee, U.S. House of Representatives; and Associate Independent Counsel, Office of Independent Counsel David M. Barrett, In re: HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, and Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He attended graduate school at Oxford University. He is admitted to practice law in Arkansas (active) and Louisiana (inactive). Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife, Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.

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