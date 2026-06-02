The Grand Circle and Route 66 Centennial Highlight Continued Growth in Southwest Tourism

The Adventurous Group logo with stylized text in orange and dark tones on a black background Sunset reflected along the surface of an aircraft on the ramp. Sunlight beam illuminating narrow sandstone walls inside Antelope Canyon Smooth, curved sandstone walls inside Antelope Canyon with soft natural light View of Monument Valley buttes from a roadside area with desert terrain and signage

The Adventurous Group contributes to evolving travel demand across Northern Arizona through air and ground experiences rooted in landscape and culture

Our focus has been on creating experiences that reflect the landscape while also respecting the communities and traditions connected to it.” — Lionel Bigthumb, Owner and Founder of The Adventurous Group

PAGE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in Southwest travel continues to expand, destinations across Northern Arizona are seeing renewed attention tied to both seasonal visitation and long-term milestones, including the upcoming Route 66 100th anniversary. The Grand Circle —encompassing landmarks such as the Grand Canyon , Antelope Canyon, and Monument Valley—remains central to this growth, drawing regional, national, and international visitors seeking immersive outdoor experiences.The convergence of increased spring and summer travel demand with the historic significance of Route 66 is shaping a broader tourism narrative across Arizona and neighboring states. Communities along these routes are experiencing heightened visibility, with travelers seeking not only iconic viewpoints but also deeper context around the land, its history, and its cultural significance.Within this landscape, Page, Arizona continues to serve as a key access point to some of the most recognizable natural formations in the American Southwest. Antelope Canyon, in particular, remains one of the most photographed slot canyons in the world, known for its sculpted sandstone walls and shifting light patterns. Monument Valley, located along the Arizona-Utah border, continues to be a defining visual symbol of the region, while the Grand Canyon remains a cornerstone of global tourism.Industry-wide, tourism operators are adapting to evolving expectations from travelers who are increasingly seeking structured, guided experiences that provide both access and understanding. This includes a growing interest in aerial tours, which offer a broader perspective of the terrain, as well as smaller, guided ground experiences that emphasize storytelling and local knowledge.The Adventurous Group, based in Northern Arizona, is among the companies contributing to this shift by operating across multiple locations including Page, Sedona, and Monument Valley. Since its founding in 2023, the organization has expanded its offerings to include both air and ground tours designed to connect visitors with key destinations throughout the Grand Circle.“Our focus has been on creating experiences that reflect the landscape while also respecting the communities and traditions connected to it,” said Lionel Bigthumb, Owner and Founder of The Adventurous Group. “As interest in the region continues to grow, there is an opportunity to provide access in a way that is both structured and informative.”The company’s operations include tribally connected tour experiences, which aim to provide additional cultural context to locations that are often visited primarily for their visual appeal. This approach aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing responsible tourism and increased awareness of Indigenous lands and heritage.In addition to ground-based excursions, aerial tours have become an increasingly important part of the regional tourism ecosystem. These experiences allow visitors to cover larger geographic areas within a limited timeframe, offering views of the Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, and surrounding desert landscapes. As travel itineraries become more condensed, this format provides an alternative way to experience multiple destinations efficiently.The Route 66 centennial, set to mark 100 years since the historic highway’s establishment, is expected to further contribute to tourism activity across Arizona. While Route 66 itself runs through northern parts of the state, its cultural significance extends into nearby regions, including those within the Grand Circle. The milestone is prompting renewed interest in road travel, heritage tourism, and connected destinations throughout the Southwest.Local and regional tourism organizations are preparing for increased visitation tied to the anniversary, with a focus on infrastructure, visitor management, and experience development. This includes coordination between municipalities, tribal lands, and private operators to ensure that growth is managed sustainably.At the same time, seasonal trends continue to play a significant role in shaping visitation patterns. Spring and early summer remain peak periods for travel to Northern Arizona, driven by favorable weather conditions and school vacation schedules. During this time, destinations such as Antelope Canyon and Monument Valley tours often reach high levels of demand, requiring advance planning and reservation systems to manage visitor flow.The Adventurous Group has expanded its operational capacity in response to these seasonal patterns, with a workforce that includes both full-time and seasonal employees. The company’s structure allows for flexibility during peak travel months while maintaining consistent service across its locations.Beyond logistics, the broader goal for many operators in the region is to balance accessibility with preservation. The landscapes that define the Grand Circle are both visually striking and environmentally sensitive, requiring careful management to ensure long-term sustainability. This includes regulated access to certain areas, guided-only entry points, and ongoing collaboration with local authorities.As tourism across the Southwest continues to evolve, the integration of cultural context, environmental awareness, and diverse tour formats is becoming increasingly central to how destinations are experienced. The combination of historic milestones such as the Route 66 100th anniversary and sustained interest in natural landmarks positions the region for continued visibility in the years ahead.The Adventurous Group remains part of this broader network of operators working to meet changing traveler expectations while maintaining a connection to the land and its significance. Through its presence across key destinations in Northern Arizona, the company contributes to ongoing efforts to provide structured access to some of the most recognized landscapes in the United States.About The Adventurous GroupThe Adventurous Group is a Northern Arizona-based tourism company specializing in guided air and ground experiences across the American Southwest. Founded in 2020, the company operates in key destinations including Page, Sedona, Monument Valley, and the Grand Canyon region. Its offerings include aerial tours, guided excursions, and tribally connected experiences that provide access to locations such as Antelope Canyon, Lake Powell, and the broader Grand Circle.For more information, visit:

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