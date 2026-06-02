'Fully Human / Fully Alive' by Lyle L. Simpson Offers a Humanist Perspective on Meaningful Living

Lyle Simpson Pen In-Charge

A thought-provoking humanist guide to self-awareness, connection, mortality, and meaningful living.

The result of our behavior all starts with our attitude. Your attitude causes your own result, positive or negative.” — an excerpt from the book

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pen In-Charge is pleased to announce the release of “Fully Human / Fully Alive” by Lyle L. Simpson, a compelling and reflective work that examines some of life’s most enduring questions through the lens of psychology, philosophy, and humanism.In “Fully Human / Fully Alive,” Simpson invites readers to consider the fundamental questions that shape the human experience: Why are we here? How do we confront our own mortality? Why do we need others? How can we make our lives meaningful? Rather than offering simple answers, the book presents a thoughtful and practical framework for understanding the self, building deeper relationships, and living with greater awareness and intention.Drawing from humanist psychology, philosophy, and personal reflection, Simpson explores the nature of purpose, the inevitability of death, the importance of interpersonal connection, and the lifelong pursuit of significance. His work encourages readers to approach life with honesty, courage, and openness, while recognizing the value of vulnerability, emotional intelligence, and personal growth.The book places strong emphasis on self-awareness as a foundation for authentic living. Through its human-centered perspective, “Fully Human / Fully Alive” challenges readers to confront their fears, embrace their humanity, and cultivate meaningful relationships that enrich both individual and shared experiences.At a time when many people are searching for clarity, connection, and deeper purpose, Simpson’s book offers timely insight for readers interested in personal development, emotional well-being, human potential, and existential reflection. It is especially suited for those seeking a more conscious and fulfilling way of living, as well as readers drawn to humanistic psychology and philosophical approaches to life’s most important questions.“Fully Human / Fully Alive” is a valuable read for anyone striving to live more authentically, understand themselves more deeply, and find meaning in the everyday moments that define a well-lived life.Lyle L. Simpson was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 15, 1937. He graduated from East High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and philosophy from Drake University. He later served for two years as Assistant to the Dean of Students at Drake while completing his L.L.B. and J.D. degrees at Drake University Law School.Simpson chaired the Humanist Foundation for forty years and previously served as president of the American Humanist Association. He is also a retired attorney, having specialized in business development and estate planning at Simpson, Jensen, Abels, Fischer, and Bouslog, P.C.He is married to Janet Pepper Simpson, a retired Polk County court reporter. He has two children, Scott, an attorney, and Soni, a tenured college professor, both of whom have pursued meaningful careers and continue to contribute positively to the world.

LYLE SIMPSON Roku Channel Interview with Logan Crawford

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