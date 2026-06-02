Senior Cybersecurity Leaders to Gather in New York for Leading Enterprise Security Forum

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior cybersecurity leaders from across the enterprise, financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure sectors will convene in New York for a leading cybersecurity leadership forum focused on advancing strategy, resilience, and cross-functional alignment in an increasingly complex threat landscape.The event brings together Chief Information Security Officers, Heads of Security, and senior cyber risk executives responsible for protecting large-scale, highly regulated organizations. It provides a dedicated environment for peer-to-peer engagement and discussion among leaders operating at the intersection of cybersecurity, business strategy, and enterprise risk.As cyber threats continue to evolve at speed, organizations are facing increasing pressure to strengthen resilience while enabling innovation and digital transformation. At the same time, the rise of AI-driven risk, expanding regulatory requirements, and growing geopolitical uncertainty are reshaping how security leaders define priorities and allocate resources.This event reflects that shift, focusing on how cybersecurity leaders are adapting governance frameworks, strengthening incident response capabilities, and aligning security more closely with business objectives. Key themes include threat intelligence, incident response, cloud security, identity and access management, governance and risk management, and the impact of AI on enterprise security strategy.Preview confirmed speakers here: https://ciso-east.coriniumintelligence.com/speakers A core element of the event is its focus on peer-led discussion, interactive formats, and high-value networking. Attendees are encouraged to engage directly with peers, moving beyond presentations to open exchange on what is working, what is not, and how security strategies are evolving in response to business and regulatory demands. The curated format brings together senior decision-makers from across industries, enabling leaders to benchmark approaches and gain practical insight from those facing similar operational challenges.By convening a highly selected group of cybersecurity executives, the event creates an environment where leaders can test ideas, challenge assumptions, and share real-world experiences in managing enterprise-scale security programs.The New York event serves as a key meeting point for enterprise security leadership, bringing together those responsible for shaping cyber strategy, strengthening resilience, and driving security transformation across complex organizations.For more information and to register, visit https://ciso-east.coriniumintelligence.com/ Use code: KEYDIFFERENCE for 30% off all tickets.About Corinium Intelligence This event is organized by Corinium Intelligence, a global leader in executive conferences connecting senior professionals across cybersecurity, data, and digital transformation.

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