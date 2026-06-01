2026 Notice of Public Hearing

Subject: Discuss the expenditures for seized funds by conforming with federal guidelines 21 U.S.C. 881 (e)(3) and C.R.S. § 16-13-702, in support of law enforcement operations, activities, or training. Also on the committee are Broomfield Budget Director Nathan Mosley, Assistant City and County Attorney Cristina Peña Corchado and others.

When: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 1:00 pm

For convenience, this meeting will also be available online that can be reached at https://meet.google.com/avp-zovg-mtq.

Participants are welcome to join the conference by clicking the provided link.

The primary function of this committee is to review and officially handle the disposition, distribution, and allocation of forfeited property and seized proceeds in accordance with state guidelines.





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