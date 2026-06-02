Senior Cybersecurity Leaders to Gather in London for the UK’s Most Connected CISO Community Event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior cybersecurity leaders from across the UK will convene in London for a community-focused forum designed to support peer-to-peer engagement and the exchange of practical strategies for strengthening enterprise security.The event brings together Chief Information Security Officers, Heads of Security, and senior cyber risk executives responsible for protecting and enabling complex organisations in an increasingly high-risk digital environment.As cyber threats continue to evolve alongside the rapid adoption of AI, cloud technologies, and increasing regulatory expectations, security leaders are being asked to take on a more strategic role within the business. This includes closer alignment with board-level priorities, enterprise risk management, and organisational resilience.The event reflects this shift, focusing on how cybersecurity leadership is adapting in response to these pressures and how organisations are embedding security more effectively into business strategy.Key themes include AI-driven risk, cloud security, identity and access management, threat intelligence, governance and compliance, and incident response. The agenda is designed to highlight real-world approaches and lessons learned from senior practitioners managing security at scale.Preview confirmed speakers here: https://ciso-uk.coriniumintelligence.com/speakers A core element of the event is its focus on peer-led discussion, interactive formats, and high-value networking. Attendees are encouraged to engage directly with peers, moving beyond presentations to open exchange on what is working, what is not, and how security strategies are evolving in response to business and regulatory demands.The curated format brings together senior decision-makers from across industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, and critical infrastructure.By convening a highly selected group of cybersecurity executives, the event enables leaders to test ideas, challenge assumptions, and gain practical insight into how others are responding to today’s most complex security risks.The London event serves as a key meeting point for the UK cybersecurity community, uniting leaders responsible for shaping cyber strategy, strengthening resilience, and driving security transformation within their organisations.For more information and to register, visit https://ciso-uk.coriniumintelligence.com/ Use code: KEYDIFFERENCE for 30% off all tickets.About Corinium Intelligence This event is organised by Corinium Intelligence, a global leader in executive conferences connecting senior professionals across cybersecurity, data, and digital transformation.

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