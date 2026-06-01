Contact: Stephen Canzoneri, (631) 952-6633

Release Date: June 01, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $3.5 Million Safety Enhancements Project at Key Nassau County Intersection Upgrades to Port Washington Boulevard to Aid Traffic on Vital Corridor New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $3.5 million project to enhance safety and improve travel for motorists, pedestrians, and transit users at the intersection of Port Washington Boulevard (State Route 101) and Middle Neck Road near Saint Francis Hospital in the Village of Flower Hill, Nassau County. Major construction is now underway and is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. “Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to strengthening transportation infrastructure is essential to keeping Long Islanders moving safely and efficiently,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “By making strategic investments in critical corridors like Port Washington Boulevard, we are enhancing safety and resiliency while improving mobility and reliability at this important Nassau County intersection.” Port Washington Boulevard carries approximately 30,000 vehicles each day and serves as a vital connection for residents and businesses on the Port Washington peninsula. Located at the center of this state highway corridor is Catholic Health’s Saint Francis Hospital and Heart Center, the only specialty-designated cardiac center in New York State. Enhancements at this busy intersection will include: Construction of new sidewalks along northbound Port Washington Boulevard between Middle Neck Road and the existing NICE bus stop, and along southbound Port Washington Boulevard between Crabapple Road and Saint Francis Hospital’s northern driveway;

Installation of a new crosswalk across Middle Neck Road and the southern hospital entrance;

Modification of the existing traffic signal with an upgraded system featuring audible pedestrian signals and pedestrian countdown timers; and

Extension and addition of turning lanes, along with lane reconfigurations to improve traffic flow and mobility. All new pavement markings, including crosswalks and lane markings, will use highly reflective materials to enhance visibility. These upgrades will improve turning movements and pedestrian infrastructure, benefiting motorists, transit riders and pedestrians alike. The Department has coordinated closely with Saint Francis Hospital to ensure the improvements support safe and efficient access for patients, visitors and emergency vehicles. Construction will be staged to maintain traffic flow and minimize disruptions, consistent with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative. North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said, “This intersection is one of the busiest in our town, especially with Saint Francis Hospital right there, so improving safety is incredibly important. These upgrades will help make it safer and for drivers, pedestrians, patients, and emergency vehicles to get through the area every day.” Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte said, “I thank Governor Hochul and the State Department of Transportation for initiating this important intersection project near Saint Francis Hospital, which will not only enhance safety, but add sidewalks and a crosswalk as well. This is a very busy intersection located right in the heart of Nassau County and I appreciate New York State’s efforts to improve the quality of life for local residents.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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