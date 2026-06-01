Home | News Items | Board Meeting Agenda – June 11, 2026 Meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE

Regular Business Meeting Agenda

Public Employment Relations Board

Chair Banks, Member Krantz, Member Paulson, and Member Krausse will be attending in PERB’s San Francisco Regional Office. Member Ortega will be attending in PERB’s Headquarters Office. Both locations will be open to the public.*

LOCATION : The meeting will be held by teleconference in the following locations:

In your web browser, go to https://zoomgov.com/ Select “Join a Meeting” Enter the Meeting ID: 165 599 7120 Enter your name Enter the Passcode: 2292182056, then click “continue”

OR

To attend the meeting via teleconference:

Dial (669) 254-5252 When prompted, enter the meeting id: 165 599 7120# Press # to skip the participant id When prompted, enter the meeting password: 2292182056#

A note on public comment:

In advance of the meeting, those who wish to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda or on specific agenda items may request to be added to the queue by emailing PERBInfo@perb.ca.gov. Please be sure to include your name, affiliation if any, and topic in the email.

During the meeting, you can make a request to speak in person, via video or the teleconference line when prompted by the Chair at each appropriate agenda item.

1. Roll Call .

2. Adoption of Minutes. April 9, 2026 Meeting.

3. Public Comment . This is an opportunity for the public to address the Board on issues not scheduled on today’s agenda. The Board cannot act on those items but may refer matters to staff for review and possible Board action at a future, publicly noticed meeting.

4. Staff Reports: The following Reports will be received. Any matter requiring Board action, and not included on this agenda, will be calendared for a subsequent public Board meeting.

A. Executive Director

B. Division of Administration

C. Office of General Counsel

D. Division of Administrative Law

E. State Mediation and Conciliation Service

5. Old Business

A. Legislature Employer-Employee Relations Act (LEERA) Regulations: A representative from the Office of the General Counsel will ask the Board to approve the re-submission of a rulemaking package (for final approval) to the Office of Administrative Law to promulgate regulations applicable to the LEERA and associated definitional clarifications. There have been no modifications to the proposed text noticed to the public on February 6, 2026. The representative from the Office of the General Counsel will ask the Board to consider the March 24, 2026 letter from the Office of Legislative Counsel.

6. New Business

A. None

7. Recess to Closed Session . The Board will meet in a continuous closed session each business day beginning immediately upon recess of the open portion of this meeting through August 13, 2026. The purpose of these closed sessions will be to deliberate on cases listed on the Board’s Docket (Gov. Code sec. 11126(c)(3)), personnel (Gov. Code sec. 11126(a)), pending litigation (Gov. Code sec. 11126(c)(1)), and any pending requests for injunctive relief (Gov. Code sec. 11126(e)(2)(c) and 11126(c)(2)(c)).

*This meeting is accessible to the physically disabled. A person who needs disability-related accommodations or modifications in order to participate in the meeting shall make a request no later than five working days before the meeting to the Board by emailing PERBInfo@PERB.ca.gov or sending a written request to PERB, 1031 18th Street, Sacramento, California 95811. Requests for further information should also be directed via email to PERBInfo@PERB.ca.gov. Additional information is also available on the internet at www.perb.ca.gov.