Taking action to rein in deer numbers

2 June 2026 Gavin Pearce, Minister for Primary Industries and Water

The Tasmanian Government is taking strong action to slash red tape and unlock land to reduce the number of wild fallow deer across the state.

Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Gavin Pearce, said following the feedback received during consultation on the Tasmanian Deer Management Policy Review, it was clear more needed to be done.

“Our farmers, hunters, and landowners have told us action needs to be taken now, and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” Minister Pearce said.

“The data speaks for itself; despite actions taken to date, deer numbers are going up.

“Recognising there’s no silver bullet, we’re pulling many of the levers in front of us to get this sorted.

“For all landowners statewide - regardless of zone - simplified rules mean they will now only need one Permit to cull male and female deer, 365 days a year. Quotas and tagging requirements will only be required in Zone 1 for male deer.

“The Permit can be for either managing the economic impacts of deer or for protecting natural values and will be valid for 5 years. Other current restrictions on taking male deer and their antlers have also been removed.

“This is a significant red-tape reduction, reducing the number of permits from eight down to two.

“Recreational hunter licence holders will now have more opportunities to do what they love, with changes to tag limits during the five-week male season in Zone 1.

“Hunters will now be able to take two stags instead of one, and the eight-month antlerless deer season remains.

“For recreational hunters in Zones 2 and 3, there will now be a year-long open season on all male and female deer, with no bag limits or tagging requirements.

“The labelling of deer parts when removing them from a property will no longer be required, slashing unnecessary red tape for hunters.

“We’ve also worked to unlock more public land for recreational hunting. With 10 new blocks of land being unlocked, the total number of deer hunting areas on reserves and crown land now covers 61,608 hectares.

“This is reinforced by a new self‑service booking system, which will soon come online and allow hunters to book a time and location to hunt with ease.

“Following the trial of commercial wild-shot deer, we will be removing the current restrictions to provide more commercial opportunities for harvesting deer.

“The overwhelming majority of the 293 public submissions received on the recent trial supported the continued use of wild shot deer for human consumption, value added products, and for pet food.

“Commercialisation creates another market for using deer as a resource, contributing to agricultural productivity, environmental outcomes, and public safety, while addressing strong community expectations that carcasses should not be wasted.

“Finally, we’ll be bringing forward the next Tasmanian Deer Management Plan a year earlier than planned, recognising the need for more action to be taken, sooner.

“As part of the development of the next Management Plan, it is our intention to consult on the status of deer and a range of other measures to get deer back to a sustainable footing.”

More information on the changes can be found here https://nre.tas.gov.au/agriculture/game-services-tasmania/changes-to-deer-hunting-and-take-rules