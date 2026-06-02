Rico Royale Tequila Partners With Almost There Animal Rescue and Pizza to the Rescue for June Community Initiative

Eat Pizza. Save Puppies. Rico Royale Tequila joins Almost There Animal Rescue and Pizza to the Rescue for a June community partnership benefiting rescue dogs. The Manhattan Royale and Scottsdale Sunrise bring guests together in support of rescue dogs during Rico Royale's June community initiative. Rico Royale Tequila Añejo, crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave in Jalisco, Mexico, earned Double Gold honors at the Agavos Awards for exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Guests can enjoy the Manhattan Royale and Scottsdale Sunrise throughout June while supporting awareness for rescue dogs in Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rico Royale Tequila , the women-owned luxury tequila brand crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, is proud to announce a June partnership with Almost There Animal Rescue and Pizza to the Rescue , bringing together hospitality, community engagement, and animal welfare advocacy in support of rescue dogs throughout Arizona.Throughout the month of June, guests visiting Pizza to the Rescue can enjoy featured Rico Royale cocktails, including the Manhattan Royale and Scottsdale Sunrise, while learning more about the mission of Almost There Animal Rescue and its commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need.The collaboration reflects a shared belief that local businesses can play a meaningful role in strengthening communities and supporting causes that create lasting impact. By connecting hospitality experiences with animal welfare awareness, the partnership provides an opportunity for guests to participate in a community-driven initiative while enjoying an elevated dining experience.Crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and produced in Jalisco, Mexico, Rico Royale Tequila is an additive-free ultra-premium tequila dedicated to quality, authenticity, and exceptional craftsmanship. The award-winning brand continues to expand throughout Arizona while building partnerships that reflect its commitment to community, celebration, and meaningful connection.Almost There Animal Rescue has helped countless animals find safe, loving homes and remains an important advocate for animal welfare throughout Arizona. Through this June initiative, the organization's mission will be introduced to new audiences while encouraging greater awareness of rescue and adoption efforts across the state.The featured Manhattan Royale and Scottsdale Sunrise cocktails showcase Rico Royale's ultra-premium tequila in distinctive serves created to complement the welcoming atmosphere and community-centered mission of Pizza to the Rescue, a restaurant founded on the simple yet powerful idea that enjoying great food can help support rescue animals.As Rico Royale continues its growth throughout Arizona's hospitality, restaurant, golf, and retail sectors, the company remains committed to supporting organizations and initiatives that positively impact the communities it serves. The June partnership represents an example of how businesses, nonprofits, and local residents can come together to support a shared cause while creating memorable experiences.For more information about Rico Royale Tequila, visit [www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com]( http://www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com ).About Rico Royale TequilaRico Royale Tequila is a women-owned luxury tequila brand crafted in Jalisco, Mexico from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Dedicated to quality, authenticity, and exceptional taste, Rico Royale produces additive-free ultra-premium tequilas designed for those who appreciate craftsmanship, celebration, and the art of sipping tequila.

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