Notice of Nassau County Economic Development Board

DATE: Wednesday, June 03, 2026

TIME: 9:00AM – 2:00PM

PLACE: County Tour

RSVP: For more information or inquiries contact Tim Richardson at (904) 548-4460 or Tim@NassauFlorida.com

PURPOSE: The Nassau County Economic Development Board staff and board will conduct a driving tour of key sites in the county.

Please take notice that two or more elected members of the Nassau County Economic Development Board will be in attendance. The elected officials who attend will not act at this event. This is not an official meeting of the organization.

This notice is being provided to meet the spirit of the Sunshine Law to inform the public that elected officials will be present at this meeting.

In accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in the proceeding should contact the County Manager's Office at contact@nassaucountyfl.com, 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, FL 32097, Phone No. (904) 530-6010, not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, please call the Florida Relay Service at 711 or toll free at 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).