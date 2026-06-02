More Taxpayers Owing Instead of Receiving Refunds in 2026, Arizona Expert Explains Why

P.TA Tax logo featuring “Professional Tax Advisor” branding for a tax preparation firm based in Cottonwood, Arizona. PTA Tax advisor meeting with a client in a professional office in Cottonwood, Arizona, providing personalized tax preparation guidance. End-of-Year Strategic Planning at PTA Tax P.TA Tax graphic about simple, stress-free tax preparation services including tax planning and ITIN assistance. Lupita Sotelo, professional tax advisor and founder at P.TA Tax, standing confidently in an office setting in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Many Americans are finding themselves owing taxes in 2026, instead of receiving refunds. P.TA Tax offers guidance for taxpayers navigating these changes.

We’ve had clients come in expecting a refund, only to find out they owe several thousand dollars” — Client Services Team, P.TA Tax

COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A noticeable shift is impacting taxpayers across the United States in 2026: more individuals are owing money to the IRS instead of receiving the refunds they’ve come to expect. According to local professionals at P.TA Tax, this trend is being driven by a combination of changes in withholding, the rise of gig work, and evolving tax credit structures.As confusion grows, the team at P.TA Tax is stepping forward to provide clarity and guidance rooted in real client experiences and practical expertise.“Many people are surprised this year,” says the P.TA Tax Client Services Team, a trusted source for tax advising in Northern Arizona. “They’re used to getting refunds, but changes behind the scenes—especially in income structure and tax credits—are leading to unexpected balances due.”Why More Taxpayers Are Owing in 2026Several factors are contributing to this nationwide shift:1. Adjustments in WithholdingMany taxpayers rely on employer withholding to cover their annual tax liability. However, recent adjustments in withholding tables mean that less tax may be taken out of each paycheck throughout the year. While this increases take-home pay in the short term, it can result in a balance owed at tax time.2. Growth of Gig and Self-Employment IncomeWith more Americans participating in freelance, contract, and side-hustle work, income streams have diversified. Unfortunately, many individuals do not set aside enough for taxes on this income, which typically does not include automatic withholding.“Gig work is one of the biggest drivers we’re seeing,” the team explains. “People are earning more, which is great—but without proper planning, that income can lead to a tax bill they weren’t expecting.”3. Changes to Tax Credits and DeductionsTemporary pandemic-era tax benefits, such as expanded child tax credits and other relief programs, have expired or reverted to previous levels. As a result, taxpayers who previously qualified for larger credits may now see reduced refunds—or owe money instead.4. Lack of Year-Round Tax PlanningMany taxpayers still approach filing season reactively rather than proactively. Without consistent planning, forecasting, and adjustments throughout the year, it becomes harder to avoid surprises.Local Impact: Real Client ExperiencesAt P.TA Tax, these trends are more than just statistics—they’re reflected in real conversations with clients across Cottonwood and surrounding communities.“We’ve had clients come in expecting a refund, only to find out they owe several thousand dollars,” the team shares. “In most cases, it’s not because they did anything wrong—it’s just that no one explained how these changes would affect them.”By providing clear, simple explanations, P.TA Tax helps clients understand not just what they owe, but why—and how to avoid similar situations in the future.Turning Confusion Into ClarityP.TA Tax has built its reputation on delivering tax preparation services that are clear, quick, and accurate, with a strong focus on education and personalized guidance. Their approach is designed to eliminate stress and replace it with confidence.“We believe people deserve to understand their taxes in plain English,” says the team. “Our goal is to break things down in a way that actually makes sense, so clients feel in control—not overwhelmed.”Practical Steps Taxpayers Can Take NowFor those concerned about owing taxes in the future, P.TA Tax recommends a few key actions:- Review Your Withholding: Adjust your W-4 with your employer to ensure the correct amount is being withheld.- Track All Income Sources: Especially important for freelancers and gig workers.- Set Aside Taxes Regularly: A simple percentage of each payment can prevent large balances later.- Schedule a Mid-Year Tax Checkup: A proactive review can identify issues early and provide solutions before year-end.- Work With a Professional: Personalized guidance from a trusted provider of tax planning services can make a significant difference.The Value of Proactive Tax StrategyOne of the most effective ways to avoid owing taxes unexpectedly is through proactive planning. P.TA Tax offers diagnostic-style reviews that analyze past returns, assess current financial positioning, and forecast future outcomes.This forward-thinking approach allows clients to make informed decisions, optimize deductions, and align their tax strategy with their personal and financial goals.“Taxes shouldn’t be a once-a-year surprise,” the team emphasizes. “With the right strategy, they can become a tool for better financial outcomes.”A Trusted Local Resource with National RelevanceWhile based in Cottonwood, Arizona, P.TA Tax is addressing a trend that affects millions of Americans. By combining local insight with a deep understanding of broader tax developments, the firm is uniquely positioned to help individuals and families navigate today’s changing tax landscape.Their commitment to clarity, speed, accuracy, and friendly guidance continues to set them apart as a reliable resource for those seeking tax help near me and beyond.About P.TA TaxP.TA Tax is a professional tax preparation and advisory firm based in Cottonwood, Arizona. Known for delivering stress-free, accurate, and easy-to-understand tax solutions, the company helps individuals and business owners gain clarity and confidence in their financial decisions. With a focus on personalized service and practical guidance, P.TA Tax supports clients year-round with preparation, planning, and strategy.

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