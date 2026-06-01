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Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of June 1

The Office of the Governor has released the public schedule for Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer for Monday, June 1, 2026, through Sunday, June 7, 2026. 
  

Gov. Reynolds votes in 2026 Primary Election

Lt. Gov. Cournoyer votes in 2026 Primary Election

Our Lady of the River Catholic Church

Gov. Reynolds attends the 2026 Nourishing Change Conference

Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends America250/Just Serve Food Donation

Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends 18th Annual Foster Care Youth Graduation Celebration

Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center

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Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of June 1

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