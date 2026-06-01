Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of June 1

The Office of the Governor has released the public schedule for Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer for Monday, June 1, 2026, through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Gov. Reynolds votes in 2026 Primary Election Lt. Gov. Cournoyer votes in 2026 Primary Election Our Lady of the River Catholic Church Gov. Reynolds attends the 2026 Nourishing Change Conference Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends America250/Just Serve Food Donation Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends 18th Annual Foster Care Youth Graduation Celebration Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.