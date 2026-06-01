Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of June 1
The Office of the Governor has released the public schedule for Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer for Monday, June 1, 2026, through Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Gov. Reynolds votes in 2026 Primary Election
Lt. Gov. Cournoyer votes in 2026 Primary Election
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church
Gov. Reynolds attends the 2026 Nourishing Change Conference
Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends America250/Just Serve Food Donation
Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends 18th Annual Foster Care Youth Graduation Celebration
Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center
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