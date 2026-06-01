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21-Day Public Review of the Draft FFY 2027 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP)

A public meeting to solicit comments will be held by the NP&EDC on June 22, 2026 at 5:00PM via ZOOM.


The UPWP describes the scope of work and estimates costs for the transportation planning activities undertaken by the NP&EDC from October 1, 2026 – September 30, 2027.  The UPWP outlines Nantucket’s transportation planning objectives and describes how these objectives will be met.


All persons who have an interest in transportation planning activities that might be considered for inclusion in the Nantucket UPWP are encouraged to review this document.  For further information, or to make comment within the 21-day comment period, please contact NP&EDC Transportation Planner Mike Burns via email to mburns@nantucket-ma.gov.  Comments may also be submitted by 4:00PM June 22, 2026 to: NP&EDC, 2 Fairgrounds Road, Nantucket, MA 02554.  A copy of the draft is available at the Nantucket Atheneum, the Selectmen’s Office, the PLUS office, and on-line at https://nantucket-ma.civilspace.io/en/projects/unified-planning-work-program-upwp


Abby De Molina, Chair
Nantucket Planning and Economic Development Commission

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21-Day Public Review of the Draft FFY 2027 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP)

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