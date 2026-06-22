Mother-and-Daughter Founded Rico Royale Tequila Expands Across Arizona Following Double Gold Recognition

Rico Royale Tequila Añejo, crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave in Jalisco, Mexico, earned Double Gold honors at the Agavos Awards for exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

The women-owned luxury tequila brand continues its growth across Arizona's hospitality, golf, retail, and restaurant sectors after earning Double Gold honors

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its recent Double Gold recognition at the Agavos Awards, Rico Royale Tequila , the women-owned luxury tequila brand founded by mother-and-daughter team Joan Kane Clancy and Joan Dominique Clancy, continues its expansion across Arizona's premier hospitality, golf, restaurant, and retail destinations.The award-winning brand's Añejo expression recently earned Double Gold honors, recognizing exceptional craftsmanship, quality, and taste among leading agave spirits. The recognition comes as Rico Royale strengthens its presence throughout Arizona, where consumers are increasingly seeking authentic, ultra-premium sipping tequilas.Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Rico Royale is committed to producing additive-free tequila that honors traditional craftsmanship while delivering a refined luxury experience. The brand's growing portfolio has attracted attention from hospitality professionals, retailers, golf clubs, and consumers who value quality, authenticity, and exceptional taste."Our vision has always been to build a tequila brand that celebrates craftsmanship, heritage, and meaningful experiences," said Joan Dominique Clancy, Co-Founder of Rico Royale Tequila. "Receiving Double Gold for our Añejo while continuing to expand throughout Arizona is an exciting milestone and a reflection of the incredible support we've received from our customers and partners."Rico Royale is currently expanding throughout Arizona through select retailers, private clubs, golf destinations, restaurants, and hospitality venues. The brand has established a presence at notable destinations including The Ra Ra Room and continues to build relationships with luxury hospitality partners across the state.Founded by a mother-and-daughter team, Rico Royale was created to elevate the tequila experience through authenticity, elegance, and uncompromising quality. Every bottle reflects a dedication to exceptional craftsmanship, from the agave fields of Jalisco to the final pour.As demand for premium and ultra-premium tequila continues to grow, Rico Royale remains focused on strategic expansion while maintaining the quality standards that have earned recognition from both consumers and industry experts.The company expects continued growth throughout Arizona and beyond as it introduces more consumers to its award-winning portfolio and the art of sipping tequila.For more information about Rico Royale Tequila, visit [www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com]( http://www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com ).About Rico Royale TequilaRico Royale Tequila is a women-owned luxury tequila brand crafted in Jalisco, Mexico from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Dedicated to quality, authenticity, and exceptional taste, Rico Royale produces ultra-premium additive-free tequilas designed for those who appreciate the art of sipping tequila. Founded by mother-and-daughter team Joan Kane Clancy and Joan Dominique Clancy, the company continues to earn recognition for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence.Media ContactJoan Dominique ClancyCo-Founder, Rico Royale Tequila[info@ricoroyaletequila.com](mailto:info@ricoroyaletequila.com)[www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com]( http://www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com

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