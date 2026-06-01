Gov. Reynolds signs list of bills into law on June 1, 2026

Governor Kim Reynolds today signed a number of bills into law. The governor has until June 2, 2026, to take legislative action on any remaining bills from the 2026 legislative session.

HF 864: A bill for an act requiring persons who operate certain internet sites, applications, or a segment of an internet site or application that contains material pornographic for minors to perform reasonable age verification.

HF 2231: A bill for an act establishing a seal of civics excellence program administered by the department of education to recognize student excellence in civics.

HF 2678: A bill for an act providing for certain persons acting under the jurisdiction of the secretary of state, including by providing for information from required filings, and the administrative dissolution of certain entities, and making penalties applicable.

HF 2757: A bill for an act relating to nuclear electric generation facilities by creating sales and use tax exemptions and refunds, making appropriations to the state board of regents for establishing and maintaining a nuclear energy workforce, making penalties applicable, and including applicability and retroactive applicability provisions.

HF 2771: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations involving state government entities associated with agriculture, natural resources, and environmental protection, and including contingent effective date provisions.

SF 274: A bill for an act relating to forms of payment for entry into an extracurricular interscholastic athletic contest or competition.

SF 378: A bill for an act relating to speed limits, including the speed limit range for which certain excessive speed violations cannot be considered for certain purposes and the default speed limit for all vehicular traffic, and making penalties applicable.

SF 639: A bill for an act creating a specialty business court, and including effective date provisions.

SF 2086: A bill for an act authorizing schools to offer an elective junior fire fighter program to students enrolled in grades eleven and twelve.

SF 2189: A bill for an act relating to information required for nonresidents who apply for vehicle registration and issuance of a certificate of title.

SF 2304: A bill for an act relating to certain public utilities, including the development of ratemaking principles permitted for recovery costs of certain investments in infrastructure by water and wastewater utilities and cost considerations for acquisitions of water, sanitary sewer, or storm water utilities.

SF 2428: A bill for an act relating to education, including by modifying provisions related to the duties of the department of education; the discipline of students enrolled in school districts, charter schools, and innovation zone schools who cause violent or nonviolent disruptions; the responsibilities and powers of the department of education, school district teachers, and other educational staff related to students who have individualized education programs or plans under section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act; school district professional development plans; and authorizing teachers to request a meeting of a student’s individualized education program team.

SF 2429: A bill for an act relating to fluid milk products annual permits, and including effective date provisions.

SF 2465: A bill for an act relating to agriculture, including by providing for the powers and duties of the department of agriculture and land stewardship, including the promotion and regulation of commodities and products, the regulation of the transportation of agricultural items, the use of agricultural land, sales and use taxes, and veterinary practice and income taxes, making penalties applicable, and including effective date and applicability provisions.

SF 2474: A bill for an act relating to education, including by modifying provisions related to the Iowa dyslexia board and requiring the department of education to prepare a report related to cardiac emergency response plans and automated external defibrillators.

SF 2490: A bill for an act relating to oil and gas production, including filing requirements, the authority of the department of natural resources, confidential information, pooling orders, negotiation of surface damage, imposition and distribution of a tax, and jurisdiction, and providing civil penalties.