HOPE FOR CUBA FOUNDATION WELCOMES DOCRA LLC PRINCIPAL TOLGA TANIS TO ADVISORY COUNCIL

Hope for Cuba Foundation Advisory Council is pleased to welcome Docra LLC Principal Tolga Tanis to its ranks. Hope For Cuba, a non-profit organization

Working with Docra, we expect a highly synergistic partnership that will yield important humanitarian benefits and market reforms in Cuba.” — HFC Founder and President, Jorge Ignacio Fernandez.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Cuba Foundation Advisory Council is pleased to welcome Docra LLC Principal Tolga Tanis to its ranks.

Docra was established in 2017 by Tolga Tanis to provide advisory services to companies exploring investment opportunities in frontier markets, including rapidly growing countries with less-developed capital markets. Docra’s goals include fostering conservative business environments that mitigate risk and promote growth.

Over the past year, and especially since January 2026, Mr. Tanis has closely followed Venezuela’s changing investment landscape as the country enters a new economic and regulatory phase. He has engaged with Venezuela’s emerging business paradigm, shaped in part by shifting sanctions policies and renewed investor interest, while gaining firsthand insight into the country’s evolving social and economic environment.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership that will augment our ongoing efforts in Cuba with Docra’s successes in these other frontier markets,” said HFC Founder and President, Jorge Ignacio Fernandez. “Working with Docra, we expect a highly synergistic partnership that will yield important humanitarian benefits and market reforms in Cuba.

About Hope For Cuba Foundation:

Hope For Cuba is a non-profit humanitarian organization. Its key purpose includes providing humanitarian aid to the Cuban people, conducting humanitarian projects related to health and medical matters, promoting entrepreneurship and business opportunities, expanding cultural exchanges, encouraging scientific research collaborations, and supporting a path to achieving full normalization of relations.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.