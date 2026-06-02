Rico Royale Tequila Wins Double Gold at the Prestigious Agavos Awards

Rico Royale Tequila Añejo, crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave in Jalisco, Mexico, earned Double Gold honors at the Agavos Awards for exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

The women-owned luxury tequila brand earned Double Gold honors, recognizing exceptional craftsmanship, quality, and taste in the ultra-premium tequila category.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rico Royale Tequila , the women-owned luxury tequila brand founded by mother-and-daughter team Joan Kane Clancy and Joan Dominique Clancy, proudly announces that its Añejo expression has been awarded Double Gold at the Agavos Awards, a distinguished honor recognizing exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and excellence in agave spirits.The Double Gold distinction is among the highest honors awarded in spirits competitions and reflects unanimous recognition of a product's superior character, taste, and overall quality. For Rico Royale, the award represents a significant milestone in the brand's continued growth and commitment to producing world-class tequila.Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Rico Royale Añejo is an ultra-premium additive-free tequila created for those who appreciate the art of sipping tequila. Carefully aged to develop remarkable depth and complexity, the expression showcases rich notes of cooked agave, oak, vanilla, caramel, and subtle spice while maintaining an exceptionally smooth finish."Receiving Double Gold for our Añejo is an incredible honor," said Joan Dominique Clancy, Co-Founder of Rico Royale Tequila. "This recognition reflects the dedication, craftsmanship, and passion that go into every bottle. From the agave fields of Jalisco to the final pour, our mission has always been to create a tequila that celebrates quality, tradition, and meaningful moments."Founded by a mother-and-daughter team, Rico Royale was created with a vision to elevate the tequila experience through authenticity, craftsmanship, and luxury. Rather than focusing on trends, the brand was built around a commitment to producing exceptional tequila that honors traditional production methods while appealing to modern consumers seeking premium experiences.Every bottle of Rico Royale begins with carefully selected Blue Weber Agave harvested at peak maturity in Jalisco, Mexico, the birthplace of tequila. Through a meticulous production process and unwavering dedication to quality, the brand has developed a portfolio that reflects both tradition and innovation, delivering an experience designed for discerning consumers, collectors, hospitality professionals, and tequila enthusiasts alike.The Double Gold recognition further validates Rico Royale's commitment to excellence and reinforces the growing reputation the brand has earned among consumers and industry professionals. As demand for premium and ultra-premium tequila continues to rise, Rico Royale remains focused on creating products that stand apart through quality, authenticity, and attention to detail.In addition to its award-winning Añejo, Rico Royale offers a portfolio of ultra-premium expressions crafted to showcase the versatility and elegance of tequila. Each expression reflects the brand's dedication to producing additive-free tequila designed to be savored and appreciated.Since its launch, Rico Royale has continued to expand its presence throughout Arizona, building relationships with retailers, restaurants, golf clubs, hospitality destinations, and luxury venues that share the brand's commitment to quality. The company continues to pursue strategic growth while maintaining the standards that have defined its success."We are incredibly grateful to our customers, partners, supporters, and the talented team in Mexico who help bring Rico Royale to life," added Clancy. "This award belongs to everyone who has believed in our vision and supported our journey. We look forward to continuing to share exceptional tequila experiences with consumers across Arizona and beyond."The Agavos Awards recognition marks another milestone in Rico Royale's mission to establish itself among the leading names in luxury tequila. As the company looks toward the future, it remains dedicated to honoring tequila's heritage while continuing to raise the standard for quality, authenticity, and craftsmanship.For more information about Rico Royale Tequila, visit [www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com]( http://www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com ).About Rico Royale TequilaRico Royale Tequila is a women-owned luxury tequila brand crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Dedicated to quality, authenticity, and exceptional taste, Rico Royale produces ultra-premium additive-free tequilas designed for those who appreciate the art of sipping tequila. Founded by mother-and-daughter team Joan Kane Clancy and Joan Dominique Clancy, the brand continues to earn recognition for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence.Media ContactJoan Dominique ClancyCo-Founder, Rico Royale Tequila[info@ricoroyaletequila.com](mailto:info@ricoroyaletequila.com)[www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com]( http://www.RicoRoyaleTequila.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.