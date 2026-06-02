Pulse of the City News Honors Contractors With 15th Consecutive Award for Customer Service

Three contractors were recently awarded by Pulse of the City News for providing outstanding customer service for 15 straight years.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three contractors were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for their continued commitment to outstanding customer service and satisfaction, with each receiving their 15th consecutive Pulse Award.Backyard Oasis in Tomball, Texas, is a family-owned-and-operated custom swimming pool builder. Serving the North Houston area since 1999, the company helps customers create their perfect backyard oasis. In addition to custom swimming pools, Backyard Oasis builds luxury spas and hot tubs, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and more — anything a customer wants to customize their outdoor living space. The team of designers and builders creates each customer’s dream space while ensuring the process is smooth and easy. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/backyard-oasis-Tomball-TX CertaPro Painters in Salem, New Hampshire, is part of the largest residential painting contractor in North America. CertaPro was established in 1992 to make residential and commercial painting services easier and more convenient for homeowners and business owners. Today, the goal is still to provide an extraordinary experience for customers. Combining the resources and expertise of a large contractor with the benefits of a small, locally owned franchise, CertaPro brings personalized service and complete satisfaction to every job. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/CertaPro-painters-of-southern-nh-newburyport-haverhill-Salem-NH R.A. Nichols Home Services in Helmetta, New Jersey, has provided full-service plumbing, heating and air-conditioning services to Monroe Township and the surrounding areas since 2007. Family-owned, the company serves customers’ homes like their own, combining expert craftsmanship with a true commitment to customer care and satisfaction. Whether it’s a routine repair or an emergency call, R.A. Nichols goes the extra mile to make every experience stress-free. Its certified technicians bring precision, honesty and heart to every project. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/ra-nichols-plumbing-heating-cooling-Helmetta-NJ Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

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