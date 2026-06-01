UDOT advances two key I-15 projects in northern and southern Utah 

Crews continue work on 1800 North, Hamilton Fort improvements

SALT LAKE CITY (June 1, 2026) — Drivers are seeing major progress on Interstate 15 projects across the state as the Utah Department of Transportation reaches key construction milestones in both Davis and Iron counties.

Over the weekend, crews shifted northbound traffic onto new pavement on the 1800 North Improved project in Davis County, while southern Utah crews are preparing to pour a new bridge deck in Iron County.

In Davis County, northbound I-15 drivers were shifted onto nearly 1.5 miles of brand-new pavement between 650 North in Clearfield and 5600 South in Roy over the weekend.

“While drivers are experiencing a lot of change to their roads right now, this demonstrates strong progress,” UDOT Region One Director Nathan Peterson said. “Getting northbound traffic onto this new pavement gives drivers a smoother ride today while we keep building the improvements this community will need for years to come.”

The 1800 North Improved project is widening I-15, building a new interchange on I-15 in Sunset, widening 1800 North, adding a new bridge over the railroad, building a multi-use trail and pedestrian bridge and making room for a future Hill Air Force Base entrance gate. Work is expected to finish in the fall of 2027.

In Iron County, crews are scheduled to pour a new bridge deck the morning of Tuesday, June 2, on I-15 at Exit 51 as part of the Hamilton Fort Rebuild project. Drivers should expect northbound I-15 at Exit 51 to be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. Wednesday June 3, to 8 a.m. Thursday, June 4, while crews complete the bridge deck pour.

This project is rebuilding the north side of the interchange, building a new roundabout off Exit 51 and adding a 13-mile northbound climbing lane between the Kanarraville Rest Area and the south end of Cedar City. Work is estimated to finish before the end of the year.

“A bridge deck pour is a big moment on a project like this because it means drivers can start to see the new bridge taking shape,” UDOT Region Four Director Kirk Thornock said. “When this work is finished, it will be much easier for trucks, visitors and southern Utah residents to travel through this part of I-15.”

UDOT is working on nearly 10 other I-15 projects throughout the state, ranging from overnight pavement repairs to new interchanges and bridge repairs.

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