Realty Executives in The Villages Renews Franchise Partnership for 10 More Years

Realty Executives in The Villages with Broker/Owner Glenn Stein. Glenn Stein, Broker/Owner of Realty Executives in The Villages

After more than two decades of growth and market leadership, the Realty Executives brokerage reaffirms its commitment to serving Central Florida.

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty Executives in The Villages , led by owner Glenn Stein , has renewed its franchise relationship with Realty Executives for an additional 10 years, extending a long-standing partnership built on growth, resilience, and market leadership in one of Florida’s most dynamic real estate communities.The renewal marks an important milestone for the brokerage, which has grown from a small team into a major force in The Villages real estate market. Since opening with just four agents in 2004, Realty Executives in The Villages has steadily expanded its presence by focusing on professionalism, local expertise, and strong support for agents and clients alike. Over the years, the brokerage has navigated changing market conditions, including the Great Recession, while continuing to build a reputation for consistency and service.Today, Realty Executives in The Villages is recognized as a top-performing brokerage serving buyers, sellers, and retirees drawn to the area’s active lifestyle and strong sense of community. The company’s growth has been fueled by a commitment to innovation, agent development, and a deep understanding of the local market. As The Villages has continued to expand, so too has the brokerage’s footprint and influence throughout Central Florida.Glenn Stein said the renewed partnership reflects both the strength of the brand and the confidence he has in the future of the business. “We are thrilled to renew our franchise agreement with Realty Executives for another 10 years,” Stein said. “This brand has been an important part of our growth story, and we’re excited to continue building on that success as we serve our clients, support our Executives, and expand our reach in The Villages and beyond.”Patrick van den Bossche, President of Realty Executives International, also praised the relationship and the brokerage’s momentum in Florida. “We are happy to support Glenn and his Executives as they grow their presence in the Florida real estate market,” van den Bossche said. “Their leadership, professionalism, and dedication to clients and community make them an outstanding example of what the Realty Executives brand stands for.”The renewed agreement underscores the shared vision between the franchise and the brokerage: to create lasting value for agents, clients, and the broader community. Realty Executives in The Villages has long emphasized a culture of service and performance, combining local knowledge with the tools and brand recognition of a national network.That combination has helped the brokerage remain competitive in a highly active and fast-changing market. From its early days of rapid growth to its current position as a market leader, Realty Executives in The Villages has maintained a consistent focus on helping people navigate one of life’s biggest decisions with confidence and care. The team’s success also reflects the strong demand for experienced guidance in The Villages, where relocation, retirement, and lifestyle-driven moves are central to the market.“I have been in this business for 45 years, with the last 15 years spent here at Realty Executives. I chose to align with this brokerage because of the client-centric focus, team culture, and leadership of Glenn Stein. He has true compassion for people and a genuine desire to help every Executive and client succeed in reaching their goals,” said Pat Serafino, Executive. “His teaching and innovative programs are game changers, and he has successfully brought the latest technology and AI tools to our brokerage. This is exactly why we are the number one agency in The Villages- we have the resources, knowledge, experience, and support required to provide top tier care to our clients.”The renewal also sets the stage for continued growth across the region. With a strong foundation in place, Realty Executives in The Villages plans to keep investing in its agents, enhancing client service, and strengthening its brand presence throughout Florida. The next decade will offer new opportunities to deepen community relationships, attract top talent, and serve even more buyers and sellers with the trusted expertise the brokerage is known for.As the brokerage looks ahead, its story remains rooted in the same principles that shaped its early years: resilience, adaptability, and a belief in long-term relationships. The 10-year renewal reaffirms that foundation and highlights the enduring value of a partnership that has helped drive success for both the franchise and the local team.About Realty Executives in The VillagesRealty Executives in The Villages is a locally led brokerage serving The Villages and surrounding Central Florida communities. Founded in 2004, the company has grown from a small team into a leading real estate presence known for market expertise, client service, and agent support.About Realty ExecutivesEstablished in 1965, Realty Executives is a real estate franchise network dedicated to empowering brokers and agents through a respected brand, tools, and support designed to help them grow their businesses and serve their communities.

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