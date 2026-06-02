BioAcuity Consulting Inc. Appoints Amanda Wright as Director of Growth, Strategy & Operations

Amanda Wright joins BioAcuity Consulting Inc. as Director of Growth, Strategy & Operations following a successful tenure as Executive Director of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Group Inc. (PSG).

Former Pharmaceutical Sciences Group Executive Director joins BioAcuity Consulting Inc. to support strategic growth and expand client service capabilities.

Amanda's leadership, technical expertise, and industry relationships will strengthen our ability to help clients navigate challenges while supporting growth, compliance, and business performance.” — John Rydall, President of BioAcuity Consulting Inc.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAcuity Consulting Inc., a provider of regulatory, quality, compliance, clinical, and operational consulting services to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Amanda Wright as Director of Growth, Strategy & Operations, effective immediately.

In her new role, Ms. Wright will oversee BioAcuity's strategic growth initiatives, operational excellence programs, business performance initiatives, and key industry partnerships to support the evolving regulatory, quality, and technical needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations.

The appointment reflects BioAcuity's continued growth and strategic investment in expanding its regulatory, quality, compliance, validation, clinical, and operational consulting capabilities. As organizations face increasingly complex regulatory, quality, and operational challenges, the company is focused on helping clients strengthen quality systems, maintain compliance, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth.

BioAcuity supports organizations ranging from early-stage innovators to established pharmaceutical and life sciences companies across North America and international markets. The company has successfully supported life sciences organizations across Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and other global jurisdictions.

Ms. Wright brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning quality systems, industrial microbiology, regulatory compliance, business development, organizational growth, and operations management. She joins BioAcuity following a highly successful tenure as Executive Director of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Group Inc. (PSG), one of Canada's leading life sciences professional organizations.

During her leadership at PSG, she played a pivotal role in elevating the organization's profile, strengthening its reputation and financial sustainability, expanding stakeholder engagement, and advancing professional development opportunities for members across the sector. Through her work with PSG, Ms. Wright cultivated extensive relationships across industry, academia, regulatory agencies, and service providers, helping to foster collaboration, professional development, and knowledge exchange throughout Canada's life sciences ecosystem.

Ms. Wright brings a unique combination of experience spanning professional associations, laboratory operations, consulting, quality systems, regulatory compliance, and organizational leadership. Her previous roles include Head of Microbiology at Eurofins Experchem Laboratories Inc. and senior consulting positions at PharmEng Technology Inc., where she led specialized quality and compliance initiatives for pharmaceutical clients. This breadth of experience enables her to deliver practical, strategic solutions that help life sciences organizations navigate complex regulatory and operational challenges, strengthen performance, and support sustainable growth.

“BioAcuity has established a strong reputation for delivering practical, science-based regulatory and quality solutions to the life sciences industry,” said Ms. Wright. “I am excited to join a team that shares my commitment to operational excellence, industry collaboration, and helping organizations successfully navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments. I look forward to supporting BioAcuity’s continued growth while delivering meaningful value to our clients and partners.”

Ms. Wright is widely recognized throughout Canada’s life sciences community for her contributions to professional development, technical education, mentorship, and industry advancement. Her leadership experience spans industry, consulting, testing laboratories, and non-profit organizations, providing a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today’s regulated environments.

Her notable contributions include serving on the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) Allied Health Table during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as active involvement with the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) and the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Life Science Talent Accelerator Program Advisory Committee.

The addition of Ms. Wright further strengthens BioAcuity's leadership team as the company continues to expand its services and strategic partnerships in support of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, natural health product, and emerging life sciences organizations across North America.

As BioAcuity continues to expand its regulatory, quality, clinical, and operational consulting capabilities, the company helps life sciences organizations navigate complex challenges, strengthen quality systems, maintain compliance, and bring innovative products to market safely and efficiently.

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