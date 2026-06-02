Therapist Coral Seco Marks World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day and Spotlights Film 'You're Dating a Narcissist'

The Road Leads Back to Me, Coral Seco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day, licensed therapist, mental health advocate, and host of The Road Leads Back to Me Coral Seco is using her platform to bring greater awareness to narcissistic abuse, emotional abuse, gaslighting, trauma bonds, and the healing journey survivors often face.As part of the awareness initiative, Seco recently sat down with writer, director, producer, and author Ann Marie Allison to discuss her new film, You're Dating a Narcissist, starring Academy Award-winning actress Marisa Tomei, alongside Sherry Cola, Ciara Bravo, Marco Pigossi, José María Yazpik, and Romi Dias.Available now on all major Video On Demand (VOD) platforms, You're Dating a Narcissist explores the realities of narcissistic relationships, love bombing, manipulation, gaslighting, emotional abuse, and the difficult path toward healing and self-discovery.The conversation, featured on The Road Leads Back to Me, explores many of the warning signs associated with narcissistic abuse, including trauma bonding, intermittent reinforcement, cognitive dissonance, breadcrumbing, and chronic self-doubt."One of the most heartbreaking realities of narcissistic abuse is that many survivors don't even realize it's happening while they're in it," said Seco. "They spend years questioning their own reality, believing they are the problem, and carrying shame that never belonged to them. Awareness is often the first step toward healing."For Allison, the project was born from a deeply personal experience and a desire to create greater awareness around a topic that was rarely discussed when she first began developing the film."One of the things I've seen over the years trying to get this movie made is that more people are talking about narcissistic abuse than ever before," said Allison. "The conversation around mental health has grown tremendously, and that's encouraging because awareness is often where healing begins."The film's release comes at a time when conversations around mental health, emotional abuse, and relationship dynamics continue to grow across social media and popular culture."Whether you've personally experienced narcissistic abuse, know someone who has, or simply want to better understand the dynamics involved, I encourage people to watch this film," said Seco. "It opens the door to important conversations and reminds survivors that they are not alone in what they've experienced."According to Allison, one of the most important themes explored in the film is the shame many survivors carry after leaving these relationships."At its core, the film is about letting go of shame," Allison said. "It's about realizing you've done nothing wrong by trying to connect with another human being. That's what all of us want."The episode also explores why even intelligent, successful, and self-aware individuals can become trapped in unhealthy relationships, challenging the stigma that often prevents survivors from speaking openly about their experiences."Film has a unique ability to help people see themselves in ways they never have before," said Seco. "For many viewers, You're Dating a Narcissist won't simply be a movie—it may be the moment they finally have language for what they've experienced."Through her podcast, social media platforms, and therapeutic work, Seco has built a growing community centered on mental health, healthy relationships, self-worth, emotional healing, trauma recovery, and personal growth. New episodes of The Road Leads Back to Me premiere every Wednesday on YouTube and all major podcast streaming platforms."If sharing these conversations helps even one person realize they're not crazy, they're not alone, and they're worthy of healthy love, then it's worth it," said Seco. "There is life after abuse. There is healing after heartbreak. And there is hope on the other side."About Coral SecoCoral Seco is a licensed mental health therapist, speaker, content creator, and host of The Road Leads Back to Me, a podcast dedicated to mental health, emotional wellness, relationships, narcissistic abuse recovery, trauma healing, self-worth, and personal growth. Through her clinical expertise and digital platform, she helps individuals better understand themselves, break unhealthy patterns, and build healthier, more fulfilling lives.Instagram: @coralexplainsitallMedia Contact:

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