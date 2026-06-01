Gaia releases 'El Ritmo de Verdad,' the new single that is conquering the electronic music

Gaia, New single "El Ritmo de Verdad" Artwork Gaia Colombian DJ & PRODUCER Disetti Music LOGO

Colombian DJ & producer Gaia drops "El Ritmo de Verdad" — a Tech House/Afro House fusion breaking barriers globally under Disetti Music.

With "El Ritmo de Verdad," Gaia seeks to continue expanding her global reach and connecting with new audiences through music that conveys strength, authenticity, and passion.” — Disseti Music

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colombian DJ and producer Gaia continues to solidify her name within the international electronic music scene with the release of her new single " El Ritmo de Verdad ," a proposal charged with energy, enveloping sounds, and a musical identity that authentically fuses Tech House, Afro House, and contemporary House. The artist from Cali, considered one of the female figures with the greatest projection in the Latin American electronic industry, presents a production designed to conquer festivals, clubs, and dance floors around the world, reaffirming the unstoppable growth she has experienced over recent years, all under the distribution label Disetti Music With a modern and powerful sonic proposal, "El Ritmo de Verdad" reflects Gaia's artistic essence: hypnotic rhythms, intense percussion, and a vibrant atmosphere that immediately connects with audiences. The single arrives following the success of "Ay Amor," a track that managed to capture the attention of thousands of followers on digital platforms and positioned the artist as one of the new bets of the global electronic genre.Gaia's impact has rapidly transcended Colombia's borders. In just two years of professional career, the DJ has taken her music to major international stages in countries such as Thailand, the United States, Panama, and Chile, in addition to performing in key cities across Colombia and currently developing a European tour that has strengthened her presence within the global electronic circuit. Thanks to her style and stage presence, Gaia has also shared the stage with renowned figures in electronic music such as Franky Rizardo, Moblack, Sparrow & Barbossa, Joezi, and Aaron Sevilla.Gaia's story with music began at an early age in Cali, where she discovered her connection with audiences by participating in musical spaces from childhood. Over time, she decided to focus entirely on the production and mixing of electronic sounds, perfecting her technique at the renowned Grood TASTE academy in Medellín. Today, she has become a versatile and determined artist who breaks barriers within a genre historically led by men, building a solid proposal backed by millions of streams and a growing international community of followers.With "El Ritmo de Verdad," Gaia seeks to continue expanding her global reach and connecting with new audiences through music that conveys strength, authenticity, and passion. The release comes alongside Disetti Music, a company specialized in the distribution and strategic growth of independent projects that has established itself as one of the most influential platforms in the digital industry, accumulating thousands of releases and billions of streams on streaming platforms around the world.

GAIA MUSIC "El Ritmo De Verdad" Official Single

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