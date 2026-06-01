EKC PR Congratulates Hoyt Richards as HBO Original Docuseries Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult Premieres June 1

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKC PR, also known as Eileen Koch & Company, Inc., proudly congratulates former client and longtime friend Hoyt Richards as he shares his remarkable story in the new HBO Original documentary series, Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult, premiering tonight on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

Led by Eileen Koch, EKC PR had the privilege of working with Richards during the early part of his career, helping to promote him through media opportunities that introduced his story and talent to broader audiences. The firm is honored to celebrate this significant milestone for someone it has long admired and supported.

The three-part documentary series explores Richards’ experiences with the 1980s and 1990s cult Eternal Values and the charismatic guru whose obsession with youth and beauty drew in vulnerable young people. According to HBO, the documentary follows Richards’ journey beginning at age 16, when he encountered an enigmatic Manhattan socialite on a Nantucket beach and was ultimately drawn into the spiritual group. Despite becoming one of the first male supermodels of the era, Richards found himself navigating circumstances far more complex than the glamorous world he appeared to inhabit.

“Hoyt is one of the most special people I have ever had the honor of working with,” said Eileen Koch, founder of EKC PR. “We have tremendous love, respect, and admiration for him. His story serves as a powerful reminder of how easily young people can be influenced when searching for guidance and belonging. What is most inspiring is the strength, compassion, and grace Hoyt has demonstrated throughout his life. He has turned adversity into purpose and continues to make a positive impact on those around him.”

Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult premieres Monday, June 1, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Subsequent episodes will air on Mondays at the same time.



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