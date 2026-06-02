Arizona bakery earns top regional ranking 18 months after opening

Delectable baked goods at Quiches & Pies, a French bakery and coffee shop in Chandler, Arizona, start with Chef Fabrice's buttery, pastry crust. The Buschtetz family, who own the restaurant, are fifth generation restaurateurs. Vennoiseries from Quiches & Pies, a French bakery in Chandler, Arizona. The artisanal baked goods at Quiches & Pies in Chandler, Arizona, feature flaky puff pastries that include raisin danishes, kouign-amann, croissants and pain du chocolat.

Quiches & Pies, an artisanal French baker in Chandler, Arizona, ranks among the top bakeries in the Southwestern United States.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This family-owned bakery in Chandler ranks among the region’s top choices for handcrafted quiches, French pastries, and pies.Since opening its storefront in November 2024, Quiches & Pies has collected numerous accolades and awards for their selection of handcrafted quiches and pies. Their reputation rests on them consistently delivering high-quality baked goods.Demand for their pastries began taking shape even before they opened their brick-and-mortal location. The Buschtetz family have a French steakhouse in Chandler, Cuisine & Wine Bistro, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in August.“Our commercial kitchen at Cuisine & Wine Bistro was idle during our mornings and closed days,” explained co-owner Máiréad Buschtetz. “So, we developed a ‘ghost kitchen’ operating out of Cuisine & Wine Bistro with guests pre-ordering quiches and pies for major holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas.”Co-owner and Executive Chef Fabrice Buschtetz developed and prepared quiche, pies, and Wellingtons, all highlighting his buttery pastry crusts. Early customers placed orders online for pickup at the bistro, while Máiréad oversaw occasional deliveries to local shops and made plans for a wholesale operation.“As more people started ordering, we realized this could be more than a seasonal or occasional offering,” said Máiréad Buschtetz. “There was real demand, and it kept growing.”The concept of having a wholesale component to their baking began prior to 2020 and the idea continued to evolve as their restaurants weathered the pandemic.Combined with a growing and loyal customer base, it led to the opening of a dedicated pastry and coffee shop in fall 2024. Since then, Quiches & Pies has continued to build on that momentum, earning recognition as a standout in the Phoenix-area dining scene, including a spot on a recent “Top 100 Essential Restaurants” list and regional recognition for its pies ranking them among the best in the Southwest.The bakery maintains a 4.9-star rating on Google, 4.8 stars on Yelp, and a 5.0 rating on Facebook, along with nearly 7,000 followers on Instagram. Reviews frequently point to both the quality of the food and the overall experience.“You can smell the pastries the moment you walk in,” said one recent customer in a Google review. “Everything is made with care, and every visit feels like a treat.”Another, Sarah Stewart of Missouri, said she was visiting a friend in Arizona who took her to Quiches & Pies.“I’ve been to Paris. I’ve eaten everything there. Your croissants are so much better than I had in Paris. It (blew) my mind completely. I’m so sad I don’t have one in Missouri,” she wrote. “Then again maybe it’s a good thing because all my money would be blown. Keep it up! Such amazing staff as well. Everything was perfect. Thank you!”At the center of that customer experience is a commitment to what the team calls “handcrafted excellence.” Each item begins with a carefully prepared pastry crust made from fresh eggs, butter, and cream, with recipes developed to achieve balance in both flavor and texture.For Chef Buschtetz, that standard is rooted in both training and discipline.“It’s about consistency and technique,” he said. “You don’t rush the process, and you don’t compromise on ingredients. That’s what people come back for.”A native of France, Buschtetz trained near Paris before bringing his talents to Arizona. Together, he and Máiréad have built a patisserie and coffee shop that blends culinary precision with a welcoming, neighborhood feel.What started as a small pre-order operation has grown into a destination bakery for residents Valleywide. Learn more at www.quichesandpies.com

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