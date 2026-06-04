Lider Electric NEMA 14-50 Receptacles Receive UL Certification With Electric Vehicle Marking

Lider Electric LN-1450RH and LN-1450RHW NEMA 14-50 receptacles are UL Certified with Electric Vehicle Marking for EV charging applications. A reliable EV charging setup starts with a UL Certified connection point built for continuous performance. Not all receptacles are built for EV charging. Lider Electric’s UL Certified NEMA 14-50 receptacle is engineered for continuous power and long-term reliability.

LN-1450RH and LN-1450RHW receive UL certification with Electric Vehicle Marking and are engineered for long-term EV charging reliability.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric Inc. today announced that its LN-1450RH and LN-1450RHW NEMA 14-50 receptacles have received UL certification with Electric Vehicle Marking. This achievement reinforces Lider Electric’s commitment to safety-conscious product development, product reliability, and dependable electrical solutions designed for real-world EV charging applications.As EV adoption continues to shape residential and commercial electrical planning, receptacles used for EV-related installations are expected to support sustained electrical demand over long charging sessions. The connection point plays an important role in charging performance, making consistent power delivery, secure wiring connections, and clearer product selection important considerations for EV-ready electrical upgrades.Engineered for EV Charging ReliabilityLider Electric’s LN-1450RH and LN-1450RHW are designed for EV charging applications where connection reliability and long-term charging stability matter. Rather than centering product development on the lowest-cost receptacle option, Lider Electric focuses on engineering, materials, safety, and dependable performance to support EV owners who charge with confidence every day.The product design supports key priorities for EV-related installations, including:- Reliable power at the connection point- Heavy-duty NEMA 14-50 design for EV charging applications- Secure connection performance under sustained electrical load- High-temperature resistant contacts designed to support long-term charging reliability- Clear product identification through Electric Vehicle MarkingUL Certification With Electric Vehicle MarkingFor homeowners, commercial users, and trade professionals, UL certification with Electric Vehicle Marking helps distinguish products that have completed UL certification from products that rely only on self-declared claims about meeting applicable standards. This gives customers and trade professionals a clearer reference when selecting receptacles for EV-ready residential and commercial upgrades.According to the UL Certificate of Compliance , representative samples of Lider Electric’s LN-1450RH-** and LN-1450RHW-** have been evaluated by UL in accordance with the Standard(s) indicated on the Certificate. The Standards section lists “UL 498 - Attachment Plugs and Receptacles,” and the Models section lists “LN-1450RH-** Electric Vehicle Marking - Suitable for USL only” and “LN-1450RHW-** Electric Vehicle Marking - Suitable for USL only.” The certificate lists Certificate Number E554035 and Report Reference E554035-20260519.This achievement reflects Lider Electric’s continued focus on developing practical, safety-conscious wiring devices for modern residential and commercial environments. By offering UL Certified NEMA 14-50 receptacles with Electric Vehicle Marking, Lider Electric supports the growing demand for EV charging solutions built around reliable connection performance and long-term use.AvailabilityThe Lider Electric LN-1450RH and LN-1450RHW NEMA 14-50 receptacles are available for purchase. Customers can order directly via the LIDER Store or the official Amazon Listing Page About Lider Electric Inc.At Lider Electric, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company's mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. From sleek aesthetics to ultra-durable engineering, Lider Electric products are built to ensure longevity and high performance for the modern home.

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