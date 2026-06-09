Adopted.com's Adoption Registry Achieves ‘Critical Mass’, Reaching 1.25 Million Members and Decades of Proven Reunions

With thousands of families reunited, data shows 1 in 5 members report successfully finding their missing relatives at the conclusion of a paid subscription.

We are no longer asking members to hunt for a needle in a haystack; our system is passively matching colliding paths in real time.” — Katharine Wall

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adopted.com , the world’s leading adoption reunion registry, today announced it has officially reached a historic tipping point of “ Critical Mass .” With a growing community of more than 1.25 million profiles, the platform has evolved from a searchable database into an organic, self-sustaining engine of family reconnection, facilitating life-changing reunions nearly every day.In the complex landscape of searching for biological family , size is the ultimate driver of probability. For decades, separated relatives—birth parents and adult adoptees—faced the "fragmentation problem," searching across multiple disconnected websites, public records, and physical archives. By amassing over 1.25 million profiles, Adopted.com has effectively concentrated human intent into a single digital space, creating a gravity well effect that brings long-lost relatives into the same room."In any network, critical mass is the magic threshold where results stop being a rare possibility and become a regular occurrence," said Katharine Wall, founder of Adopted.com. "When our database was smaller, the mathematical gap between two people separated by decades and geography was vast. Today, we have blanketed the population to the point where the search friction has practically vanished. We are no longer asking members to hunt for a needle in a haystack; our system is passively matching colliding paths in real time."The platform's sheer scale has yielded staggering statistical success. According to internal growth and exit data, Adopted.com estimates that tens of thousands of people have discovered their families through the platform. Most notably, data collected from members at the conclusion of their paid subscriptions reveals an extraordinary success rate: 1 in 5 members report having successfully found who they were looking for by the end of their subscription.The power of Adopted.com also lies in its quiet, 24/7 matching capabilities. Because the network expands daily, matches frequently occur passively. A member might log into an account after a long period away, only to find that the biological relative they have spent a lifetime looking for joined the registry during their absence.As the platform celebrates this milestone of Critical Mass, the Adopted.com team is urging past members and anyone still searching to re-engage with the platform. With thousands of new profiles created every month, the missing piece of a family's story may already be waiting.To check your matches or start a new search, visit Adopted.com.About Adopted.comAdopted.com is the world’s largest adoption registry, dedicated to breaking down the barriers of distance and time to connect biological families. Utilizing advanced proprietary matching technology and a community of over 1.25 million profiles, Adopted.com provides a secure, proactive environment for adult adoptees, birth parents, and siblings to find one another and heal the gaps in their family histories.

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