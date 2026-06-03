New Exhibitors and Startups Bring Fresh Innovation to ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

Attendees walking around exhibitor booths at ITS World Congress 2025 in Atlanta.

Global brands and emerging startups advance the future of intelligent transportation in Detroit.

The growth in new exhibitors and startups reflects the extraordinary momentum building across the intelligent transportation sector.” — Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITS America Conference & Expo , organized in partnership by RX Global and ITS America, welcomes 170 exhibitors to its 2026 event, including nearly 70 first-time participants and a growing group of innovative startups featured in the inaugural ITS StartUps Zone . The event takes place June 9-12, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, bringing together over 3,000 public and private sector transportation leaders, researchers, and decision-makers committed to advancing safer, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions.New Exhibitors Expand the ITS and Mobility EcosystemThis year's show floor welcomes companies spanning artificial intelligence, connected transportation, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, and smart city technologies. New exhibitors joining the 2026 lineup include:- BusPatrol delivers AI-powered school bus safety programs trusted by communities across North America.- Claro provides AI video analytics and cybersecurity solutions designed to protect logistics and supply chain operations.- Chainzone Technology is a veteran LED variable message sign manufacturer with global project experience, including major European tunnel and highway deployments.- Connected Signals delivers real-time, predictive traffic light information directly to vehicles.- Raytec Systems designs high-performance LED lighting solutions that support license plate recognition, wrong-way detection, and smart city applications.The complete list of new exhibitors is available at itsamericaevents.com.Startups Gain a Bigger StageITS America Conference & Expo 2026 introduces the all-new ITS StartUps Zone, a dedicated space on the show floor built exclusively for emerging transportation companies, with an estimated 5 companies set to participate. The event also wants to cast a spotlight on other start-up companies that are exhibiting on the show floor with a larger presence, such as Mobito Neuweb, Inex.Net, ASX, ViaSight and Intreelligent. ITS America Conference & Expo ensures new voices in transportation receive the visibility and connections they need to grow. Placed alongside the industry's most established players, emerging companies gain direct access to the agencies, investors, and partners who can advance their technologies from concept to deployment."The growth in new exhibitors and startups reflects the extraordinary momentum building across the intelligent transportation sector," said Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America. "Cities, agencies, and industry partners all benefit when the full range of innovation, from established platforms to emerging technologies, is represented in one place. ITS America Conference & Expo is exactly that place, and we are proud to be the platform where the future of transportation comes to life."More to Discover for AttendeesThe expanded exhibitor lineup gives attendees more opportunities to explore new technologies, identify deployment partners, and learn from real-world implementations. From advanced cybersecurity platforms and AI-powered traffic management tools to connected vehicle systems and smart infrastructure technologies, the 2026 show floor offers a broader, more diverse range of solutions than ever before."The ITS StartUps Zone is a direct response to the appetite we see for emerging technology across the transportation sector," said Jaime McAuley, Event Vice President, ITS America Events, RX Global. "We created this dedicated space so the boldest new innovators in transportation can stand alongside the industry's most established names, because that kind of access accelerates innovation and drives real results for the communities transportation professionals serve."New exhibitors are integrated throughout the show floor at Huntington Place, with the ITS StartUps Zone and other start-up companies exhibiting, the event offers a dedicated destination for the latest emerging technologies. To register and explore the full exhibitor list, visit itsamericaevents.com.About ITS America EventsITS America Events, managed by RX Global, encompassing ITS America Conference & Expo and ITS World Congress when in North America, brings together decision-makers and their supporting teams from public and private sector transportation agencies to learn about the implementation of new technologies, work together to advance mobility solutions that will enable a safer, smarter, and more connected transportation system across the globe. For more information, please visit www.itsamericaevents.com About ITS AmericaThe Intelligent Transportation Society of America advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, and increase efficiency and productivity. Our vision is a better future transformed by transportation technology and innovation: Safe. Smart. Connected. For more information, please visit www.itsa.org About RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com

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