2026 Community College of the Air force Graduation

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala--- The Community College of the Air Force celebrated its graduates during a graduation ceremony on May 28, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium on Gunter Annex.

Ninety-eight enlisted members earned their associates degrees through the CCAF, however, only 15 graduates attended due to deployments, temporary duty assignments, and mission requirements. Graduates received their degrees in various fields, including system technology, logistics, and criminal justice.

“The Air Force journey can sometimes be complicated and complex,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Rudolphi, 42d Air Base Wing deputy commander, “There will be times where you lose sight of what you’re doing and forget why you joined in the first place. But if you always fall back on our core values, you can’t lose. You’ll will win every time.”

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tom Baker, 42d Force Support Squadron education specialist, gave a motivational speech, emphasizing the importance of pursuing a CCAF degree.

“Today it’s not just about a diploma or an education record,” Baker said. “Today is about recognition of your training, technical skill, your discipline and your ability to serve your country while still investing in yourself.”

Baker also spoke about his experience as a staff sergeant in 2010 when he received his CCAF degree and how that moment was a turning point in his life.

“That CCAF degree was my foundation,” Baker said. “It’s the reason I get excited when I see an Airman graduate. That degree can become more than a credential or an applause, it can become evidence that you finish what you start, that your military training has value and you are capable of more than you might have given yourself credit for.”

With more than 110 affiliated schools, the CCAF is a federally-chartered academic institution that serves the U.S. Air Force enlisted force and awards over 22,000 associates of applied science from 71 degree programs annually, having awarded associate of applied science to over 600,000 graduates since 1977.

“The CCAF is very important for professional development,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alisia Chandler, 42d Contracting Squadron, who graduated from the CCAF. “When it comes to serving, I want to make sure that my unit sees that I'm committed to getting better. It doesn’t stop because we get to the next level, we have to continue growing.”

Below are the 2026 CCAF graduates:

117th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Master Sgt. Chad Carroll Associate in Logistics

Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps

Tech Sgt. Adam Brewbaker Associate in Aviation Maintenance Technology

Air Education and Training Command AFROTC

Staff Sgt. Yves Jacquet Associate in Human resources Management

42d Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Casey Money Associate in Human Resources Management Tech Sgt. Anastasia Medina Associate in Information Management Staff Sgt. Alejandro Cebollero Associate in Human Resources

42d Contracting Squadron

Staff Sgt. Alisia Chandler Associate in Contracts Management

42d Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Vincent Gorrusso Associate in Criminal Justice

117th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. Anthony Stevens Associate in Criminal Justice

AETC Air War College

Tech Sgt. Elizabeth Guinn Associate in Information Management

26th Network Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Noah Hartkopf Associate in Information System Technology

Community College of the Air Force

Staff Sgt. Preston Higgins Associate in Avionic System Technology

Staff Sgt. Samantha Shaffer Associate in Aviation Management

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Staff Sgt. Brandon Simpson Associate in Logistics and Computer Science Senior Airman Naima White Associate in Information Technology