6th Marine Corps District Last Educators Workshop of the Season 2026

PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 05.20.2026

PARRIS ISLAND, SC-- 6th Marine Corps District ends Educators and Musician Enlistment Option Program(MEOP) Workshop with success.

Educator and MEOP workshops were created by Marine Corps Recruiting Command to give educators the opportunity to experience Marine Corps Recruit Training first hand, to better inform students about the Marine Corps.

6MCD hosted the Educators Workshop for educators from Recruiting Station Atlanta, Recruiting Station Montgomery, music educators for 1st Marine Corps District and from all over the southeastern region. Educators arrived around noon with enthusiasm in their faces, later that evening educators were picked by Parris Island white buses to partake in an evening dinner and to receive a brief of what educators should expect the following day. The next morning educators were expected to be ready in the hotel lobby at 5:30 in the morning to board the buses, so they can experience what recruits go through as they arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot for their first time. Educators with eagerness in their faces soon turn into shock as they are welcomed to Parris Island by screaming and yelling drill instructors, educators were directed to step on the iconic Yellow Footprints in an intense, speedy and chaotic manner as recruits would.

Educators are then relocated to the dormitory referred to in the Marine Corps as the Squad Bay, to receive the famous Senior Drill Instructor speech, “Sit up straight and look at me,”. After the drill instructors have given their introduction and speeches, educators move to Traditions restaurant to have lunch with Marines currently serving the Fleet Force to share their experiences in the Marine Corps. Educators then proceed to the next event to meet the Marine Corps Parris Island Band at the Lyceum. They learn about the different music opportunities and options the Marine Corps has to offer and they learn about the dedication and hard work it takes to become a Marine Musician. As the day went by, music educators stayed back to practice playing their instruments alongside Marine musicians, while academics educators headed the gas chamber and rappel tower.

Educators stepped in the gas chamber, to learn and experience what recruits go through during the Chemical Biological Radiological and nuclear(CBRN) stage of recruit training, they received the opportunity to try on the CBRN gas masks. After experiencing the gas chamber, educators are marched down to the rappel tower, some of them with regret in their faces as they view the Forty feet tall tower, but most educators fill with excitement eager to rappel down. Some educators rappel down with no problem but others struggle with the fear of coming down. Once all educators got a turn, they boarded the buses and took a trip down to the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, where they learned about the functions and capabilities as an Air Station in the Marine Corps.

The next day educators witnessed the traditional Motivational Run of the graduating company as they passed under the famous "We Make Marines" sign as many Marines have done for generations. Educators marched down to the Depot Chapel to receive a few words from the Chaplain and then proceeded to take a tour around the Parris Island museum. Drill instructors rushed educators onto the buses reminding them about the recruit experience. Arriving at Paige Field, educators were briefed about the Leadership Reaction Course(LRC), about how they need to work as a team against the timed objectives and challenges, it did not go as planned… Some groups had a rough start about whose plan is the best but eventually executed the plan and some groups never got past the planning stage. To end the evening educators were invited to the Rifle Range to learn and practice Marine Corps Marksmanship skill with live ammunition, to most of their surprise they were actually shooting on target.

The following morning the educators were invited to attend the graduation for Golf Company from 2nd Recruit training Battalion, they watched as Marine graduates marched down Parris Island parade deck, before departing the Recruit Depot educators received recognition awards and appreciation words from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Commanding General Brig. Gen. Lance J Langfeldt. Langfeldt takes this moment to thank educators for participating in the 6MCD Educators Workshop in efforts to support the recruiting mission not just for the southeastern region but for all across the nation, and with those closing words the last Educators Workshop of the season was concluded.