Janicki Selects Great Falls, Montana for $800 Million Manufacturing Campus Expansion

Janicki Industries Logo Connecting with Montana leaders: John and Katy Janicki with Mart Bertoglio of the Montana Chamber of Commerce and Gov. Greg Gianforte.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janicki Industries , a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company, today announced its selection of Great Falls, Montana as the site of its next manufacturing campus. The $800 million investment will add 2 million square feet of production space over the next decade. Janicki expects to create 1,000 new jobs within the first five years, with total employment exceeding 2,000 jobs once campus construction is complete.The announcement follows a multi-month site evaluation process driven by sustained growth in aerospace, defense and space programs that has increased demand beyond the capacity of Janicki's current facilities. The new campus is part of a multistate, phased growth strategy designed to meet increasing customer demand while creating meaningful economic opportunity in the communities where Janicki operates.The site selection process included personal visits by company leaders John and Peter Janicki, along with their families, to each candidate community to evaluate the people, culture and long-term opportunity available for employees and residents. Great Falls emerged as the leading candidate with strong responses from the governor to the economic development teams.“We are thrilled to welcome Janicki to Montana and celebrate the company’s $800 million investment in Great Falls. Through its creation of over 1,000 good-paying jobs, Janicki will inspire innovation, strengthen our economy, and support our growing communities for years to come,” said Greg Gianforte, governor of Montana. “The Treasure State is proud to attract job creators like Janicki that choose to expand from high-tax, high-regulation blue states to take advantage of our unmatched quality of life, lower taxes, and strong workforce. I look forward to seeing the impact of this significant investment.”Janicki is purchasing 180 acres of shovel-ready land within the AgriTech Park . Construction is expected to begin in July 2026, with the first phase of the campus anticipated to open by the end of 2027.Founded in 1993, Janicki has built more than three decades of experience in advanced composites, precision machining and metal fabrication. The company currently operates over 1 million square feet of facilities across Washington and Utah and employs more than 2,000 people."We are very thankful for our customers and grateful for the employees who continue to meet or exceed our customers' needs," said John Janicki, president of Janicki. "We believe in creating an environment where hard work, innovation and collaboration are rewarded, not only professionally, but through opportunities to build a life, own a home, raise a family or pursue entrepreneurial goals. Great Falls embodies the kind of community where we feel those opportunities can flourish."The Great Falls campus expands Janicki's operational presence to three states and reflects the company's long-term commitment to the customers, employees and communities it serves.

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