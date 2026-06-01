Better You Newsletter-Men's Health: A Proactive Approach

Life can get crazy! Between work, family, friends, and activities, it's easy to get overwhelmed and forget to take care of yourself. But taking care of your health is important. By making self-care a priority, you can feel happier, healthier, and more balanced.

What does self-care look like for men?

It means finding and establishing a relationship with your doctor(s) and scheduling regular checkups and screenings. This helps you and your doctor catch potential issues early, so you can take proactive steps to stay healthy. Along with regular visits, everyday habits like sleep, physical activity, and healthy eating may reduce your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and other health issues.

Here are some tips to help you on your journey:

Know your health risks. Understand your personal risk areas for long-term conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Make a plan to improve the areas you can work on.

Eat whole foods and avoid highly processed ones. Incorporate things like pomegranate juice, tomato products (full of lycopene), green tea, omega-3 rich fish (wild salmon, trout, and mackerel), berries, vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collard greens, and cabbage.

Pay attention to your mental health. Take care of your mental well-being without letting stigma or hesitation hold you back. Prioritize positive behaviors like adequate sleep, hydration, eating nutritious foods, and having healthy relationships. And reach out to a specialist for support if you need to.

Set an intention today. Build a relationship with your doctor, create a personal health plan, and support your mental and physical well-being.

Want to know more?

Join us for Ask the Dietitian: Nutrition for Men webinar on June 3, 2026, and Men: It's Time for Your Tune-Up on June 9, 2026.

Resources: Health.Clevelandclinic.org; Newsroom.clevelandclinic.org



