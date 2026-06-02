Smart City Networks Completes Core Network Upgrade at the San Diego Convention Center

Smart City Networks San Diego Convention Center

New Core Infrastructure Strengthens Reliability and Supports Future Growth at SDCC

As event technology expectations continue to evolve, maintaining a strong and scalable infrastructure foundation becomes increasingly important.” — Corey Albright

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Networks has completed a major core network infrastructure upgrade at the San Diego Convention Center (SDCC), further strengthening the venue’s ability to support large-scale, high-density events and future technology growth.The project replaced the convention center’s previous Cisco Nexus 7010 core infrastructure with a new dual Cisco Catalyst 9606 platform designed to deliver greater redundancy, scalability, and long-term performance. The upgraded environment introduces a fully redundant core architecture with diverse circuit paths, helping ensure higher availability and resiliency for mission-critical event connectivity.Working alongside the San Diego Convention Center, Smart City Networks’ local operations, engineering, and Network Operations Center teams coordinated the deployment through careful planning and preparation, successfully completing the full core cutover during a single weekend while avoiding any operational impact to the venue and its events.The new dual Cisco Catalyst 9606 platform represents a significant advancement in the convention center’s core network environment, providing increased capacity, redundancy, scalability, and long-term flexibility to support increasingly demanding event requirements. The upgraded infrastructure helps position the facility to support higher-density wireless environments, greater bandwidth demands, and the reliability expectations associated with large-scale conventions and live events.“As event technology expectations continue to evolve, maintaining a strong and scalable infrastructure foundation becomes increasingly important,” said Corey Albright, Chief of Infrastructure and Modernization at the San Diego Convention Center. “The structure of our current agreement with Smart City Networks ensures that funds are available for continued investment in the systems and infrastructure required to meet those demands.”“This project reflects the level of planning, coordination, and execution required to perform critical infrastructure upgrades inside an active convention center environment,” said Matt Chavez, General Manager at the San Diego Convention Center for Smart City Networks. “Completing this work within such a tight deployment window while continuing to support major events speaks to the experience and dedication of the entire team involved.”For more information about Smart City Networks, visitSmart City NetworksAbout Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With more than 40 years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity that supports the success of events of all sizes.

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