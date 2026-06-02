'Negotiating with Trump,' Peter D. Johnston’s Analysis of Trump’s Negotiation Style, Released

"Negotiating with Trump: Lessons on Power, Influence, and Dealing with Extreme Bargainers" by Peter D. Johnston Peter D. Johnston, author of "Negotiating with Trump"

New book examines Donald Trump’s approach to leverage, influence and high-stakes bargaining through the lens of a global negotiation expert

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Is the world negotiating with a genius or a madman? Is President Trump’s chaotic approach to influence instinct-driven, or a calculated strategy?Today marks the release of "Negotiating with Trump," a new book by negotiation expert Peter D. Johnston that examines Donald Trump’s negotiation style, exploring its strengths and weaknesses, and offering advice for those dealing with him.Johnston, author of the award-winning international bestseller "Negotiating with Giants," has advised corporations, governments, military leaders, entrepreneurs and public figures from more than 100 countries on their most challenging negotiations. In "Negotiating with Trump," he applies his professional experience to analyze Trump’s influence methods across business and politics. Johnston highlights best and worst practices so readers can better understand the president as a negotiator, while negotiating their own lives more effectively.Applying the objective, non-partisan lens of his field of expertise, Johnston frames the book as a practical examination of how extreme negotiators like Trump employ a win-lose mentality, positional bargaining, and a heavy dose of psychology, coalition-building and public messaging to get what they want. The book looks at Trump’s outcomes across trade, foreign policy, and the war in Iran, as well as elections and presidential aircraft negotiations, systematically digging into Trump’s personality type and how it drives his aggressive goals and tactics.“My aim is not to tell readers what to think politically,” Johnston said. “It is to help them understand Trump as a negotiator, without judging him as a person, showing people where he genuinely excels and where he comes up short.”Johnston’s analysis is targeted at world leaders, public officials, corporate executives, and citizens interested in how influence works when the stakes are highest, and how they can get involved in negotiating America’s future.Among the questions addressed in "Negotiating with Trump":• How did Trump negotiate his way to the presidency—twice?• How do religion and authoritarianism add to Trump’s negotiating power?• What is both Trump’s kryptonite and superpower in negotiating?• How can readers know if Trump will follow through on a promise?• What drives Trump more than attention, wealth, power, or grievances?• What legacy is Trump intentionally negotiating for himself, and why?• How can we learn from Trump’s limitations and strengths?“Most people will never negotiate directly with a president,” Johnston said. “But many will negotiate with a difficult boss, client, competitor, public official, family member or institution. Studying an extreme and highly visible negotiator can help readers on all fronts.”Johnston’s prior work has focused on negotiating with giant counterparts. In "Negotiating with Trump," he applies that same framework to the world’s most controversial negotiator, whose aggressive influence style has transformed global markets, international alliances, domestic politics and public debate."Negotiating with Trump" is now available on all major book retailers' sites.ABOUT PETER D. JOHNSTONPeter D. Johnston is a negotiation authority who has worked with clients from more than 100 countries. His career began at Harvard University, and he has advised corporations, governments, entrepreneurs, military leaders and public figures navigating complex negotiations. He is the author of the award-winning "Negotiating with Giants," a recognized authority in asymmetric negotiation , and Managing Director of NAI . Johnston has analyzed Trump’s negotiation tactics on FOX and in USA TODAY and brings a nonpartisan negotiation lens to his work, having advised members of both major U.S. political parties.

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