'BULLSEYE BUCKS' DEBUTS AT THE 2026 AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP — TURNING ACCURACY INTO DONATIONS FOR MEDICAL RESEARCH

Bullseye Bucks Visual from the American Century Championship American Century Championship Lab Coat

New tech-powered challenge transforms every tee shot into a high-visibility moment of competition, content, and contribution

With Bullseye Bucks, we’re creating an experience that resonates with players and fans alike – turning great shots into a meaningful charitable impact.” — Rick Luchinsky, Senior Vice President, American Century Investments

LAKE TAHOE, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Century Championship , the premier celebrity golf tournament that has raised more than $8 million for charitable causes, is introducing an all-new experience for 2026: “Bullseye Bucks,” a driving accuracy challenge designed to turn every swing into a high-impact moment of competition and giving to medical research.Bullseye Bucks will debut at the iconic 14th hole at Edgewood Tahoe during tournament practice rounds on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9, 2026. The contest on the fairway’s fully immersive, tech-enabled scoring environment will raise money for the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. In addition to being the tournament’s official national charity and primary beneficiary, the Stowers Institute is also the controlling owner of the event’s title sponsor, American Century Investments , receiving 40% of American Century’s dividends each year. Since 2000, American Century has directed more than $2 billion in dividends to advancing life-saving biomedical research at the Stowers Institute.A NEW PRECISION-BASED COMPETITIONAt the core of Bullseye Bucks is a visually dynamic, accuracy-driven format powered by Toptracer technology and advanced computer–vision–based augmented–reality overlays. As players land shots within scoring zones (worth $100 to $500) or hit the central bullseyes (worth $1,000), American Century will donate up to $25,000 to the Stowers Institute. A live leaderboard will track each team’s cumulative total raised in real time, turning charitable giving into a competitive and engaging narrative throughout the practice rounds. In addition to tee shots raising money for medical research at the Stowers Institute, the teams that raise the most money on each of the two practice days will receive $5,000 for their charity of choice.Each participating player will receive a personalized Toptracer video that captures their shot, along with performance data and visual overlays, creating a premium, shareable content asset across social platforms.INNOVATION MEETS PURPOSE“With Bullseye Bucks, we’re creating an experience that resonates with players and fans alike – turning great shots into a meaningful charitable impact. It’s all part of the job at American Century, because when we help our investors succeed financially, more dollars go to support life-changing medical research,” said Rick Luchinsky, senior vice president and head of personal financial solutions, workplace retirement, and marketing for American Century Investments, the tournament’s title sponsor. “Whether it’s performance on the course or performance for our investors, together we are advancing life-changing research.”In a deliberate nod to the groundbreaking work of the scientists at the Stowers Institute, the American Century Championship will award its winner a custom-made lab coat—a distinctive twist on golf tradition inspired by the iconic green jacket presented at the Masters. The introduction also ties directly to a new series of TV spots airing during the tournament, featuring proud American Century investors donning lab coats as a symbol of the impact they help drive in advancing critical medical research.“The lab coat for the American Century Championship winner reimagines one of golf’s most recognizable symbols while underscoring the tournament’s unique impact on medical research. In the same way, showing American Century investors in lab coats visualizes the impact our clients have on breakthrough research when they invest with us,” said Luchinsky.FAN ENGAGEMENT CONTINUES WITH FANTASY GOLFFans looking to get in on the action, from the course or the couch, can participate through the American Century Championship Fantasy Golf contest. Fans can draft their favorite celebrity players for a chance to win one of four trips for two to next year’s tournament and $10,000 to a charity of their choosing. Participants have until July 9 at midnight, PDT, to pick their starting team of five players from over 80 sports legends and celebrities competing in the tournament.Player highlights for 2026* include the 2025 American Century Championship winner, former NHL star Joe Pavelski. Newcomers include Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh. Returning fan favorites include Stephen Curry, Jason Kelce, Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Ray Romano, Nate Bargatze, Charles Barkley, and Tony Romo. Current NFL stars competing feature Baker Mayfield, Davante Adams, Kyle Juszczyk, and Trevor Lawrence. NFL Hall of Famers feature Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware, and Dwight Freeney. Retired MLB superstars include Kevin Millar, Chase Utley, and Hall of Famer John Smoltz.About the American Century ChampionshipThe American Century Championship is the premier celebrity golf tournament, hosted annually in South Lake Tahoe. The event blends sports, entertainment and philanthropy, drawing top athletes and celebrities to compete for charity in a nationally televised tournament that can be streamed live on Peacock and NBCSN (July 10) and NBC and Peacock (July 11-12). To follow and join the tournament action use #ACCgolf on social media, and catch exclusive content on American Century Championship’s Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.For tournament information, visit www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com About American Century InvestmentsAmerican Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments’ 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, Calif.; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute is the controlling owner of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com

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