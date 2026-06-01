Hawaiʻi Kicks Off Hurricane Season with Statewide Preparedness Push

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main

Governor Green, HIEMA Administrator Barros, county emergency management officials and National Weather Service John Bravender smile with the signed Hurricane Awareness Proclamation.

Governor Josh Green joined officials from the National Weather Service, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) and county emergency management leaders on May 21 to present the 2026 Hurricane Weather Outlook — and to deliver a clear message to residents across the islands: prepare now, before a storm comes.

The event at the state Capitol also marked Governor Green’s proclamation of May as Hurricane Awareness and Preparedness Month.

John Bravender, warning coordination meteorologist for the NOAA National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office, presented this year’s hurricane outlook and urged the public to monitor forecasts closely, understand their local risks and act promptly when watches or warnings are issued.

“As we enter hurricane season, we are reminding everyone in Hawaiʻi that preparedness saves lives,” said Governor Green. “When we prepare early and work in coordination, we strengthen resilience across Hawaiʻi.”

HIEMA Administrator James Barros echoed that sentiment, noting that effective emergency management depends on trusted partnerships, coordinated planning and clear communication. Major General Stephen F. Logan, Director of HIEMA, added that the Hawaiʻi National Guard stands ready to support response efforts whenever called upon.

County emergency management leaders from Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island also highlighted local coordination efforts and community-level preparedness initiatives.

Officials encouraged all residents to sign up for their county emergency alerts before hurricane season is in full swing:

For more information, visit dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/hurricane or weather.gov.