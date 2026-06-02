CHARLIE WINTON ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE & LYRIC VIDEO 'NEVER SAY NEVER' FROM THE ALBUM SHADOWLAND · OUT NOW

Never Say Never- the new single now steaming!

Follow-Up to Streaming Hit "Rising Tide" Spotify Global Playlists · 1.5M+ Combined Listeners · 12 Countries

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melatron Music is proud to announce the release of "Never Say Never," the new single and lyric video from acclaimed singer-songwriter Charlie Winton, taken from his album *Shadowland*, out now on all streaming platforms. The single follows Winton's breakout streaming success "Rising Tide," which has accumulated over **65,000 combined streams** across Spotify and YouTube — including **1,336 Spotify playlist adds** entirely through organic discovery. Featured across multiple Spotify Global Playlists with a combined reach of over **1.5 million listeners**, "Rising Tide" has built a **12-country international footprint**, with the strongest active-listener engagement concentrated in English-speaking markets including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands — signaling broad appeal well beyond its Bay Area roots. **Watch and stream "Never Say Never" — Lyric Video: ** https://youtu.be/KwgNMOpTK-s ---**ABOUT "NEVER SAY NEVER"***"In conceptualizing the recording Never Say Never, I thought the track should have the vibe of an old time folk song with a chorus that works as a bit of a sing along. Lyrically, the double rhymes in the third and fourth lines of each stanza give the song kind of a chanting feel. Sonically we were going with open sound, big voice — and in terms of instrumentation the thinking was how The Band might interpret a song like this."**"Never say never, we don't really know"**"When you're near it, you'll hear it, we all got to grow"**"Embrace, the place, and on with the show"**"And baby will be there, wherever I go"*— Charlie WintonWinton's vocal performance occupies a rare space — somewhere between the weathered authority of Robbie Robertson, the plainspoken conviction of Tom Petty, and the oracular rumble of early Bob Dylan. Like all three, he understands that the most powerful vocal is not the most decorated one. The gravelly warmth of his tone against the open, unhurried arrangement gives the song the quality of a late-night conversation: intimate, unhurried, and unexpectedly profound.Lyrically, Winton works in the tradition of the great American folk-rock storytellers — writers who understood that the simplest words, landed correctly, carry more weight than elaborate ones. The chanting double-rhyme structure gives the verses a cumulative momentum, a rolling inevitability, so that by the time the chorus arrives it feels less like a hook and more like a conclusion the listener has already reached. "Never say never" is not a defiant statement. In Winton's hands it is something quieter and more enduring: an acceptance, a reckoning, and finally a kind of grace.---**ABOUT CHARLIE WINTON**Charlie Winton is a San Francisco Bay Area-based singer-songwriter and one of publishing's most transformative executive entrepreneurs. His decades as chairman and CEO of one of the industry's landmark publishing houses never dimmed his passion for music. Now in his seventies, Winton has fully committed to his second act — releasing critically admired Americana-rock albums with gravelly vocals, introspective lyricism, and the production of Scott Mathews. *Shadowland* is available now on all streaming platforms.---**ABOUT PRODUCER SCOTT MATHEWS**Bay Area producer Scott Mathews has built one of the most distinguished and eclectic resumes in American recording. His collaborators include Jack Nitzsche, Brian Wilson, Van Morrison, Elvis Costello, and dozens of other iconic artists spanning rock, soul, and Americana. His work with Charlie Winton on *Shadowland* reflects his rare ability to serve the artist's vision while elevating the material to its fullest emotional potential.---**"Never Say Never" — Now Streaming on All Platforms**Spotify · Apple Music · Amazon Music · YouTube · Tidal · @officialcharliewinton**Stream/Watch:** https://youtu.be/KwgNMOpTK-s **Contact:** socialmediastrategies@gmail.com**Web:** CharlieWintonMusic.com**Instagram:** @OFFICIALCHARLIEWINTON- Paste this into their rich-text editor — the YouTube URL will auto-hyperlink or you can highlight it and use their

NEVER SAY NEVER (Lyric Video) by CHARLIE WINTON

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