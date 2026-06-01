Record Turnout Brings Northern Virginia’s Data Center Industry and Community Together at 2026 Cloud Run

And they're off! A view from the starting line at the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter's 2026 Cloud Run. A group shot of the kids participating in the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter's 2026 Cloud Run 1-mile Fun Run! The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involv

Hundreds of runners, families, students, IT professionals and residents gathered in Data Center Alley for the 2026 Cloud Run, a growing community tradition.

The Cloud Run is about building relationships, promoting healthy lifestyles, and reminding people that the tech sector has a responsibility to invest in the well-being of the communities around it.” — 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Executive Director Lillian Rivera

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of runners, families, students, technology professionals and local residents gathered on Saturday morning in the heart of Data Center Alley for the 2026 Cloud Run , a growing community tradition that celebrates the people behind the world’s digital infrastructure while supporting neighbors facing food insecurity.Hosted by the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter at Quantum Park in Ashburn, the annual event featured a 1-mile family fun run and the signature 4.99999K race, which is a nod to the industry’s pursuit of “five nines” reliability (99.999% reliability).A fun post-race networking and community gathering followed the races at Lost Rhino Brewing Company, across Red Rum Drive from the run site.This year’s event drew approximately 450 participants, including teams of runners from Northern Virginia’s data center and technology ecosystem. The data center industry is not only a key economic engine for technical and trade jobs but also a community partner deeply connected to the region it calls home.“The Cloud Run is an annual celebration of the amazing people powering our industry, and a way to give back to our neighbors,” said Karen Petersburg, President of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter. “This event gives us an opportunity to step outside the walls of our facilities, engage with our neighbors, and give back to the communities that support our growth.”The data center industry supports tens of thousands of jobs across the region and generates billions in economic activity while powering everything from streaming services and financial transactions to healthcare systems, artificial intelligence, and remote work.Petersburg added: “Behind every data center are thousands of engineers, construction workers, electricians, operators, tradespeople, cybersecurity professionals, educators, and support teams who keep the modern world connected every second of the day.”Throughout the event and afterparty, industry professionals connected with community members about career pathways, emerging technologies and the importance of maintaining strong local partnerships as the region continues to grow.“The impact of this industry is deeply local,” said Lillian Rivera, Executive Director and Secretary of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter. “These are our neighborhoods, our schools and our families. The Cloud Run is about building relationships, promoting healthy lifestyles and reminding people that the technology sector has a responsibility to invest in the well-being of the communities around it.”The event is also a key community fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will again benefit America’s Soup Kitchen, formerly known as Dulles South Soup Kitchen, which provides meals and food assistance to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity throughout the region.Between the Cloud Run donations and other support drives and volunteer events, the 7x24 DC Chapter has donated nearly $100,000 to the Soup Kitchen in recent years.“At a time when many families continue to struggle with rising costs and food insecurity, this partnership means so much,” said Devina Mahapatra, founder of America’s Soup Kitchen. “The Cloud Run demonstrates how the technology and data center community can make a direct, meaningful impact beyond business by helping ensure local families have access to meals and support.”The event also supports the NOVA Foundation and 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Scholarship funds, which provides financial assistance to students pursuing careers in information technology, engineering, construction management and other mission-critical infrastructure fields.To learn more about the Cloud Run or the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter, visit 7x24dc.org ##About 7x24 Exchange DC ChapterThe 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter is the leading professional association serving the world’s largest data center market. The organization brings together leaders in information technology, engineering, construction and real estate to advance resilient digital infrastructure while supporting education, workforce development and philanthropy throughout Northern Virginia and the greater Washington region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.