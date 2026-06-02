New Book Introduces a Practical Framework for Building Mental Fitness in an Age of Chronic Stress and Cognitive Overload

7 Pillars of Mental Fitness

The 7 Pillars of Mental Fitness Challenges Traditional Thinking About Mental Health and Offers a New Model for Building Resilience, Focus, & Emotional Stability

A groundbreaking book—where neuroscience meets heart. A powerful roadmap to a productive, connected, and heart-centered life.” — Dr. Elia Gourgouris

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As stress, burnout, anxiety, and emotional fatigue continue to affect millions of people worldwide, psychotherapist and researcher Aram Cargill is introducing a new approach to human performance and well-being in his newly released book, The 7 Pillars of Mental Fitness : The Shift From Mental Health to Mental Fitness.Published by Change Well Publications and available beginning today, the book argues that modern society has focused extensively on mental illness while largely overlooking the cultivation of mental fitness—the deliberate development of the internal capacities that allow individuals to remain resilient, focused, adaptable, and emotionally regulated under pressure.Drawing on neuroscience, psychology, physiology, and years of professional experience, Cargill presents a practical framework designed to help readers strengthen the underlying structures that shape human performance and well-being."Many people are not experiencing a mental health crisis in the traditional sense," says Cargill. "They're functioning, but they're depleted. They're overwhelmed, distracted, emotionally exhausted, and operating far below their true capacity. Mental fitness provides a framework for understanding and strengthening the systems that allow us to navigate modern life more effectively."Unlike many self-help books focused primarily on mindset or motivation, The 7 Pillars of Mental Fitness explores how the brain and body continually adapt to stress, repetition, environment, and experience. The book explains why insight alone rarely creates lasting change and offers readers a practical roadmap for developing greater resilience, emotional regulation, recovery capacity, focus, and psychological endurance.Among the topics explored:Why resilience is often misunderstoodHow chronic stress alters attention, motivation, and emotional regulationThe role of neuroplasticity in shaping mental performanceWhy recovery is essential for sustained clarity and adaptabilityHow emotional stability and psychological capacity can be strengthened over timeThe shift from treating dysfunction to building capabilityThe book has already earned praise from professionals in psychology, neuroscience, and personal development."The 7 Pillars framework shifts us away from symptom-based diagnosis and toward a neurobiological, network-level understanding of the mind. This is the direction mental healthcare needs to go."— Dr. Adrian Hodyard"Strikes a rare balance between emotional depth, scientific rigor, and real-world application. One of the most important books I've read on mental well-being."— Dr. Frank Forgnoni"I love this book. It proves the brain can change at any age."— Dr. Randall HansenCargill's work is informed by research published in the International Journal of Psychiatry Research and the American Journal of Neurology, as well as his development of the Brain Benefit Movement (BBM) , a framework designed to enhance self-regulation and executive function through the body-brain connection.Originally trained in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Cargill eventually shifted his focus toward understanding and enhancing human potential. Today, his work centers on non-medication-based approaches to improving cognitive performance, emotional regulation, and psychological well-being.A psychotherapist and family counselor, Cargill has presented at international conferences, including the International Conference on Psychiatric Nursing in Paris and the World Congress on Psychiatry & Mental Health in Rome, and was recently published in the Journal of Neurology and Neuroscience.Mental fitness is not a metaphor, Cargill argues. It is a trainable capacity—and one of the most important skills individuals can develop in an increasingly demanding world.The 7 Pillars of Mental Fitness is available now on Amazon.About the AuthorAram Cargill is a psychotherapist, family counselor, researcher, and founder of the Brain Benefit Movement (BBM). His work focuses on neurodivergence, ADHD management, executive function, self-regulation, and the body-brain connection. Through his writing, research, and speaking engagements, he advocates for practical, science-based approaches that help individuals strengthen mental performance and unlock human potential.

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