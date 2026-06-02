HAAS ALERT LAUNCHES SAFETY CLOUD FOR ANDROID AUTOMOTIVE, GIVING AUTOMAKERS A READY-TO-DEPLOY CONNECTED SAFETY EXPERIENCE

HAAS Alert

Customizable Android Automotive OS application delivers real-time V2X road hazard alerts over the vehicle’s existing cellular connectivity.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAAS Alert today announced Safety Cloudfor Android Automotive, an embedded application that connects AAOS-equipped vehicles directly to its Safety Cloud network. The launch gives automakers a production-ready connected safety experience they can deliver to customers over existing cellular connectivity, without dedicated V2X hardware.Built to install through an OEM’s existing Android Automotive software architecture, Safety Cloud distributes via standard over-the-air updates or factory installation. Once activated, it launches automatically when the vehicle starts and runs in the background while driving.The launch reflects a broader shift in how vehicles operate. As vehicles become software-defined, connected, and AI-enabled, they remain limited by what their own sensors can perceive. Cameras, radar, lidar, and onboard computing deliver critical awareness, but they are constrained by line-of-sight, environmental conditions, and physical range. Safety Cloud extends a vehicle’s awareness beyond those limits, giving it a richer operational picture and letting it exchange real-time information with the transportation ecosystem around it: responders, fleets, work zones, infrastructure, and other vehicles.For automakers, this removes the hardest barrier to deploying connected vehicle capabilities: building the network. Safety Cloud is the dedicated real-time safety platform used by more than 5,000 public safety agencies, towing and roadside assistance providers, construction and utility fleets, and state transportation agencies. It has delivered more than one billion driver alerts across North America, reaching millions of Stellantis and Volkswagen vehicles, hundreds of thousands of Fleetworthy-equipped commercial trucks, and drivers on Waze and Apple Maps. The platform is also live across Europe, where Škoda Auto became the first vehicle manufacturer to adopt it in 2025. Because HAAS Alert technology ships standard from leading fire apparatus, ambulance, and roadside equipment manufacturers, newly deployed assets join the network immediately.“Automakers have made significant investments in Android Automotive OS as the foundation for their next-generation in-vehicle experiences,” said Jeremy Agulnek, Chief Product Officer & SVP Connected Vehicle at HAAS Alert. “Safety Cloud for Android Automotive gives their product teams a fast, credible path to connected safety features that drivers will notice and value.”A Ready-to-Deploy In-Vehicle ExperienceSafety Cloud for Android Automotive delivers a set of driver-facing features that differentiate the vehicle experience at launch:Real-Time Digital Alerts.When a vehicle approaches a Safety Cloud connected hazard event, the driver receives advance warning on the infotainment display or instrument cluster before the hazard comes into view.Automatic Stopped Vehicle Broadcasting.When a vehicle stops with hazard lights activated, Safety Cloud automatically transmits a warning to other approaching drivers. The vehicle becomes an active contributor to roadway safety rather than just a recipient of alerts, protecting its occupants when they are most at risk.Wrong-Way Driver Detection.The application detects when a vehicle enters a highway in the wrong direction and initiates an alert through Safety Cloud to both the wrong-way driver and nearby motorists.Vehicles that are not running Android Automotive OS can also connect to Safety Cloud through cloud-based implementation options, enabling all vehicles on the road to communicate with each other.“Artificial intelligence is transforming the automobile, but AI systems are only as powerful as the information available to them,” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “The industry has spent years making vehicles smarter through sensors and onboard computing. The next evolution is enabling vehicles to communicate. Safety Cloud provides a transportation intelligence layer that allows vehicles, fleets, infrastructure, responders, and agencies to exchange real-time information at scale. Safety is the first application, but the broader opportunity is enabling transportation itself to communicate.”About HAAS AlertHAAS Alert builds lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Its flagship platform, Safety Cloud, delivers real-time digital alerts to drivers, connected vehicles, and navigation applications, warning approaching drivers before they reach an emergency scene, work zone, or roadway hazard. Safety Cloud reaches drivers through Waze, Apple Maps, and connected vehicle dashboards and has delivered more than one billion alerts across North America. Learn more at haasalert.com For more information visit haasalert.com/automotive or contact automotive@haasalert.com.

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