MC Companies and Bridge Founders Group Announce Strategic Merger, Forming The Founders Group

A fully integrated platform forged through cycles, combining experience, scale, and disciplined execution.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MC Companies and Bridge Founders Group have announced the completion of their strategic merger, forming The Founders Group (TFG) — a unified, scaled multifamily investment and operating platform built to capitalize on a generational moment in U.S. housing.

The combination unites two firms whose principals have together acquired more than 75,000 units, executed over $13 billion in transactions across 37 years, and built deep institutional relationships across capital markets, operations, development, and property management. TFG launches as a fully integrated platform — forged through cycles — with the scale, expertise, and conviction to pursue opportunities in the current market.

“This is a generational moment in multifamily, and The Founders Group was built for it,” said Russ Minnick, Managing Partner of The Founders Group. “A structural housing shortage, a reset in capital markets, and powerful demographic tailwinds have converged to create one of the most compelling entry points we’ve seen in our careers. We’ve combined two teams that have operated through every kind of market — and we’re deploying that experience with greater scale, sharper execution, and real momentum behind us.”

A Platform Built for What’s Next

TFG currently owns and operates approximately 7,900 multifamily units across 35 communities, supported by a vertically integrated model spanning acquisitions, asset management, development, and property management. The firm is actively pursuing growth across its current footprint in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Georgia, and Missouri, with thoughtful expansion underway into additional high-opportunity markets.

Bridge Founders Group principals Russ Minnick, Dan Stanger, Chris Young, and Rich Stayner — whose combined 150+ years of multifamily experience includes co-founding Bridge Investment Group — join MC Companies principals Ken McElroy and Ross McCallister, whose firm has completed more than $2 billion in transactions since 2001 and currently operates approximately 6,500 units across the Western U.S. Collectively, TFG leadership brings more than 200 years of combined multifamily experience to the platform.

What the Merger Delivers

For Investors — Expanded balance sheet strength, deeper capital markets relationships, and a broader pipeline of institutional-quality opportunities. TFG is positioned to move with speed and conviction on complex deals that reward scale and expertise — while maintaining the disciplined underwriting and fiduciary standards that have defined both predecessor firms.

For Employees — A larger, more dynamic organization with expanded career pathways, deeper resources, and a culture built around growth, accountability, and leadership development.

For Residents and Communities — A consistent, elevated standard of service delivered through aligned teams operating on a unified platform.

Growth with Discipline

TFG is entering this next chapter with real momentum. The firm sees a compelling runway to capitalize on market dislocation, execute on opportunities that require scale and deep expertise, and expand its footprint in markets with durable fundamentals. Its multi-strategy approach — spanning value-add, institutional-quality acquisitions, and ground-up development — positions TFG to perform across stages of the market cycle. At the same time, its core commitments remain unchanged: act as fiduciaries first, prioritize investor capital, and deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

“Scale matters — but only when it’s paired with discipline,” said Ross McCallister, Chairman. “We’ve built something rare: a platform with institutional capability and entrepreneurial speed. That’s how we intend to grow, and that’s how we intend to deliver.”

About The Founders Group

The Founders Group is a vertically integrated multifamily investment and operating platform formed in 2026 through the merger of MC Companies and Bridge Founders Group. Backed by more than 200 years of combined leadership experience, 75,000+ units acquired, and over $13 billion in transaction volume spanning 37 years, TFG integrates investment management, property operations, and development into a single cohesive platform designed to perform across market cycles. Disciplined Operators. Trusted Fiduciaries. Long-Term Partners.

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Media Contact:

Cat Thomas

Director of Marketing

Cat.thomas@founderspropertymanagement.com

(480) 404-8975

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