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Maryland Spring Turkey Hunters Report Harvest of 5,094 Birds

Maryland hunters harvested a total of 5,094 wild turkeys during the 2026 spring season. This year’s harvest was 5% higher than last year but remained below the record harvest of 5,356 set in 2023. 

“Favorable weather helped contribute to another productive spring season for Maryland turkey hunters,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “While populations can fluctuate across regions and from year to year, turkey hunters continue to enjoy quality hunting opportunities across Maryland.” 

Garrett County reported the highest harvest with 542 turkeys, followed by Charles County with 452 and Worcester County with 430 turkeys. Allegany and Washington counties also reported over 300 birds each.

Youth hunters started the spring turkey season with the Junior Turkey Hunt, April 11-12. A total of 441 wild turkeys were taken during that weekend, representing 8% of the total. Sunday hunting accounted for 14% of the statewide harvest.

Hunting licenses for the 2026-27 season will be available starting July 1 on the Maryland DNR website. The major fall hunting seasons begin Sept. 1 with mourning dove season, and deer hunting begins with archery season on Sept. 11. 

Harvests by county for the past five seasons are below:

County

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Allegany

282

483

345

314

372

Anne Arundel

85

136

106

118

101

Baltimore

82

101

89

71

85

Calvert

72

99

107

101

100

Caroline

168

174

151

162

192

Carroll

94

132

125

118

130

Cecil

67

95

86

112

130

Charles

334

445

472

445

452

Dorchester

170

180

211

226

216

Frederick

343

391

322

281

294

Garrett

436

579

546

506

542

Harford

91

128

105

98

108

Howard

51

61

40

43

46

Kent

160

184

130

184

193

Montgomery

164

206

150

121

137

Prince George’s

115

164

135

129

123

Queen Anne’s

144

170

191

186

240

Somerset

176

199

202

175

184

St. Mary’s

204

253

226

282

293

Talbot

84

96

95

119

102

Washington

400

515

445

406

382

Wicomico

193

215

238

254

242

Worcester

293

350

442

400

430

Total

4,208

5,356

4,959

4,851

5,094

 

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Maryland Spring Turkey Hunters Report Harvest of 5,094 Birds

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