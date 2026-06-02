Lenoss Medical, Inc. Selected for Prestigious MedTech Innovator 2026 Accelerator Cohort

One of 65 startups chosen from over 1,800 global applicants to participate in the world’s leading MedTech accelerator

We are honored to join this year’s MedTech Innovator cohort. This opportunity gives us a powerful platform to accelerate our commercialization, build key partnerships, and learn from industry experts.” — Dom Messerli, Lenoss Medical President and CEO

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lenoss Medical, Inc. , a biomedical company focused on repairing spinal fractures, announced today that it has been selected to join the MedTech Innovator 2026 Accelerator Cohort. Lenoss Medical is one of only 65 companies, representing the top 5% of over 1,800 global applicants, chosen for this year’s program. MedTech Innovator (MTI) is the world’s largest accelerator for medical technology startups. The highly competitive four-month program provides participants with world-class mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to a robust network of investors, providers, payers, manufacturers, and industry experts.“We are honored to join this year’s MedTech Innovator cohort,” said Dom Messerli, President and CEO of Lenoss Medical. “This opportunity gives us a powerful platform to accelerate our commercialization, build key partnerships, and learn from industry experts.”Lenoss Medical was selected based on its mission to bring a new approach, the use of a biological implant, to the treatment of osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures and its alignment with MTI’s mission to improve patient care through transformative technologies.Throughout the program, cohort companies will present at major industry events including The MedTech Conference powered by AdvaMed (October 18-21 in Boston) and the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit (November 3-5 in San Diego), where they will compete for a share of $800,000 in funding.In addition to joining the accelerator cohort, Lenoss Medical has been named to the 2026 MedTech Innovator Index , an exclusive recognition highlighting the most promising medtech startups selected through MTI's rigorous global review process. Inclusion on the Index underscores Lenoss Medical's position among the top emerging companies shaping the future of healthcare innovation.About Lenoss MedicalLenoss Medical, Inc., a Providence, RI-based, private, biomedical company led by an experienced team of medtech professionals, is focused on improving patient care by offering differentiated, biological solutions for physiological repair of skeletal defects. The company’s flagship platform, OsteoPearlbiological allograft implant, is designed to enable physicians to simply place NATURAL bone where MORE bone is needed most.About MedTech InnovatorMedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing over 20,000+ applicants and fostering the growth of 838 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $12 billion in follow-on funding, achieved 63 acquisitions, and introduced 500+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI’s website, follow MTI on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

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