State of Maryland Announces $73.3 Million in Awards for Statewide Community Revitalization and Economic Development

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (June 1, 2026) — Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today announced the finalization of $73.3 million in Fiscal Year 2027 awards to support the Department’s six State Revitalization Programs. The investment in county and municipal governments, community development organizations, and other community institutions and partners will fund 247 projects and activities that directly support local revitalization goals in Maryland’s disinvested communities across the state.

“In a competitive economy, we know that Great Places Win. These awards directly support projects and organizations doing critical work to make their communities places where people want to learn, play, live and thrive, ” said Secretary Day. “This investment will deliver millions in economic impact to towns and cities across Maryland, supporting the Moore-Miller Administration’s vision of a more affordable, more economically competitive state for all.”

The projects were selected through a competitively-scored, multi-agency review process used for the State Revitalization Programs, which help support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities, including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

Additionally, Secretary Day announced applications will open for the Fiscal Year 2028 State Revitalization Programs funding round on June 22, 2026 and close on August 6, 2026. For entities interested in applying, training webinars will be hosted by the Department on June 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. and June 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. For more information on trainings and the application round, visit the Department’s website.

The Strategic Demolition Fund, a statewide program aimed at catalyzing activities that accelerate economic development in existing Maryland communities, awarded $10 million to 25 projects, including:

A Roof Replacement Program to provide roofs to low-income, single family homes owned and occupied by the disabled, elderly and veterans (Cumberland, Allegany County);

Construction of affordable single-family home builds and necessary equipment for a homeownership program in Elkton (Elkton, Cecil County);

Predevelopment and architectural and engineering designs for the development of the Downtown Frederick Hotel and Conference Center (Frederick, Frederick County);

Demolition of an unsafe building on the Perch property and creation of a walking path between Manokin Park and downtown Princess Anne (Princess Anne, Somerset County).

The Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative is designed to support redevelopment in communities within the Baltimore Beltway. More than $20 million was awarded for 83 projects, including:

Acquisition and rehabilitation of housing in the Arundel Village and Brooklyn Heights communities (Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County);

Building a Workforce Development Makerspace at Pikesville Armory that will serve as a dynamic hub for innovation, collaboration, and education (Pikesville, Baltimore County);

Restoration of windows and installation of new storefront systems at North Avenue Market to meet historic standards, support tenanting, and transform the building into a vibrant, welcoming economic anchor in Station North (Baltimore City);

Rehabilitation of the historic Upton Mansion to create a new home for the AFRO archives and a center for the study and celebration of African American history and culture (Baltimore City).

Like the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative, the National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund awarded more than $20 million in funding for 34 projects in communities in and around the Capital Beltway, including:

Acquisition and activation of a vacant commercial space at the northern gateway of the forthcoming Long Branch Main Street to support placemaking, foster community connection, and attract new small businesses to the neighborhood (Silver Spring, Montgomery County);

New construction and fit-out of a grocery store to serve Park Place at Addison Road Metro and the surrounding community (Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County);

Rehab of Potts Hall into a new Welcome Center for the City of Mount Rainier (Mount Rainier, Prince George’s County);

Engineering and predevelopment for critical infrastructure improvements within the Aviation Landing District for a future affordable mixed-use development project site in College Park (College Park, Prince George’s County);

Community Legacy proposes more than $8 million to 42 projects in designated Sustainable Communities throughout Maryland, including:

Rehabilitation of three abandoned properties with new construction of four structures to create a 12-unit condominium to be sold to Habitat qualified homeowners (Frederick, Frederick County);

Purchase of 234 Main Street as a permanent Welcome Center, museum, artist co-working space, and community hub for meetings, workshops, and events (Reisterstown, Baltimore County);

Redevelopment of three contiguous buildings in downtown Easton, Maryland containing over 17,000 square feet in the heart of downtown historic Easton (Easton, Talbot County).

Maryland Facade Improvement Program awarded more than $5 million to 46 projects throughout Maryland. Some of these projects include:

Creation of a grant program for façade improvements to commercial and mixed-use properties in Westernport’s town center area, leveraging private investment to enhance economic vitality and preserve the Town’s character (Westernpost, Allegany);

Phase II of the Liberty Road Façade Improvement Initiative, to provide design and construction upgrades for businesses to enhance storefronts, improve visibility, and revitalize the commercial corridor (Gwynn Oak, Baltimore County);

Building improvements to enhance the appearance of downtown Aberdeen, retain and assist existing businesses, and attract new commercial activity on its designated Main Street area (Aberdeen, Harford County);

Continuation of the Commercial Facade Improvement Program to provide funding assistance for exterior improvements of commercial buildings in downtown Ocean City (Ocean City, Worcester).

Additionally, $10 million in grants and loans were awarded to higher education institutions and hospitals by the Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund for community development projects in disinvested areas of the state. The funds will support 17 projects, including:

Construction of Washington College’s Innovation Plant, a regional hub for workforce training, skilled trades education, and entrepreneurship (Chestertown, Kent County);

Creation of an oyster processing facility for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, with aligned bio labs and a publicly accessible exhibit at the Packing House (Cambridge, Dorchester);

The Strategic Operations Center, a joint University of Maryland Baltimore-Downtown Partnership of Baltimore facility to enhance public safety, real-time response, and coordinated outreach in Downtown Baltimore through shared infrastructure, data integration, and multi-agency operations (Baltimore City).

Of the $73.3 million in awards announced today, $50.7 million are to projects in Just Communities across Maryland. Just Communities—which Governor Moore made official on Juneteenth last year—are designated areas identified through data and history where the state is intentionally directing investment to repair past harms, reduce disparities, and create equitable opportunities for residents. Awards also support the Moore-Miller administration’s efforts to reduce childhood poverty. $18.6 million are to projects in ENOUGH-eligible census tracts – areas designated by the ENOUGH Initiative as communities in Maryland where childhood poverty is highly concentrated.

For a full list of Fiscal Year 2027 awards, visit FY27 State Revitalization Program Awards.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and its revitalization programs, please visit the Department’s website.