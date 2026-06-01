American Fidelity Names 2026 Teacher Fellowship Recipients

The 2026 AF STEM Teacher Fellows

This summer, 15 STEM teachers are trading their classrooms for the office as they join American Fidelity’s IT team as part of the AF Teacher Fellowship.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, 15 STEM teachers are trading their classrooms for the office as they join American Fidelity ’s IT team as part of the AF Teacher Fellowship . While part of the summer fellowship, these educators earn a corporate salary, a $2,000 stipend for their classroom, networking opportunities and valuable skills to take back to their students to help inspire the next generation of STEM careers.“The projects we’re working on are hand-on projects we can bring back to the classroom,” said Putnam City Schools teacher and 2025 fellow Catherine Wade. “The project I worked on specifically is the use of AI and how to use it ethically in the classroom.”During the two-month fellowship, teachers get the opportunity to immerse themselves in various IT departments and roles to better understand workforce needs. The group also will attend IT events like the Company’s annual Tech Week and work on a group project with other teachers.The 2026 AF Teacher Fellows are:• Katie Bedford, Fort Zumwalt School District (MO)• Nikki Burgett, Bradleyville High School (MO)• Elizabeth Chestnut, Lawton Public Schools (OK)• Crystal Deken, Perry County School District (OK)• Catie Everson, Perkins-Tyron Public Schools (OK)• Erin Hansen, Marietta Public Schools (OK)• Amen Holman, Oklahoma City Public Schools (OK)• Tasha Jordan, University City School District (MO)• Chistina Kendrick, Stillwater Public Schools (OK)• Victoria Kitchel, Edmond Public Schools (OK)• Sarahi Lopez, Lincoln Public Schools (NE)• Bashawn Moore, Edmond Public Schools (OK)• Jordan Ronspiez, Noble Public Schools (OK)• PJ Siharath, Norman Public Schools (OK)• Kaitlyn Speh, Northwest School District (MO)“I learned about IT jobs I didn’t know existed, and if I don’t know about them, I can’t teach them to my kids,” said Prosper ISD teacher and 2025 fellow Justin Warren.“There are so many different jobs that I just want to push my students so that they can have the skills that they need for any of those jobs and be successful.”Learn more about the AF Teacher Fellowship.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2025, Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2025 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT.

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