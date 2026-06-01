Indiana Electricity Prices Climb Ahead of Summer, EIA Data Shows

EIA figures put Indiana's average residential electricity price at 17.85 cents per kilowatt-hour in March 2026, up 8.84 percent from a year earlier.

Glass is where a lot of the summer heat enters a house, so sealing that boundary does more for a cooling bill than people expect,” — Ward Walker

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As central Indiana enters its summer cooling season, rising electricity prices are increasing the cost of keeping homes comfortable. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that Indiana's average residential electricity price reached 17.85 cents per kilowatt-hour in March 2026, an 8.84 percent increase over the 16.40 cents recorded in March 2025. The Window Shop Of North Indy, an owner-operated window and door replacement company serving Hamilton, Boone, and northern Marion Counties, issued guidance this week to help homeowners cut cooling costs before peak summer demand.Regional bills are following the same upward path. U.S. Energy Information Administration Short-Term Energy Outlook data shows the average summer residential electricity bill in the East North Central region, which includes Indiana, rose from $151 in 2024 to $167 in 2025, a 10.7 percent increase. Local rate cases add further pressure. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a Duke Energy Indiana base rate increase under Cause No. 46038, with second-step rates taking effect in the March 2026 billing cycle and raising a typical residential bill by about $19.16 per month. Duke Energy Indiana serves Hamilton County communities including Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, and Noblesville.Weather adds uncertainty to the season ahead. The NOAA National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, in its outlook issued May 14, 2026, forecast equal chances of below-, near-, and above-normal summer temperatures across Indiana, a pattern tied to a developing El Niño. National Weather Service climate normals for Indianapolis list an average July high of 85.2 degrees Fahrenheit, and central Indiana regularly sees stretches of days above 90 degrees. Cooling equipment must absorb those spikes, and an inefficient home envelope forces it to run harder.Windows carry an outsized share of that load. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that heat gain and heat loss through windows account for 25 to 30 percent of residential heating and cooling energy use, and that windows can be responsible for roughly 45 percent of a home's summer heat gain despite covering only a small portion of its exterior. Older single-pane and clear double-pane glass let solar heat pass into living spaces, which keeps air conditioners running longer."The mistake we see most often is homeowners upgrading the air conditioner while leaving the windows that are letting the heat in," said Ward Walker, owner of The Window Shop Of North Indy. "Glass is where a lot of the summer heat enters a house, so sealing that boundary does more for a cooling bill than people expect."Performance upgrades are measurable. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, through the ENERGY STAR program, report that replacing old single-pane windows with ENERGY STAR certified models lowers household energy bills by an average of up to 13 percent, with typical annual savings of $200 to $600. The current ENERGY STAR Version 7.0 specification, effective October 23, 2023, sets stricter efficiency targets for the North-Central climate zone that covers Indiana. The program is also shifting administratively, after the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy signed an agreement on March 3, 2026, naming the Department of Energy as the lead federal agency for ENERGY STAR.Several warning signs help homeowners judge their own windows before summer. Condensation between panes or drafts near the frame often signal a failed seal. A window's U-factor, a rating of how well it holds heat in or out, performs better at lower numbers. Low-emissivity, or Low-E, glass carries a thin coating that reflects heat while letting light through. An ENERGY STAR label for the North-Central climate zone confirms a product meets regional efficiency targets. The Window Shop Of North Indy handles window replacement for homes across North Central Indiana.Timing matters this year. A second rate review affecting the Indianapolis north side, AES Indiana Cause No. 46258, sits before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission with a final order deadline of June 24, 2026. With retail rates rising and summer demand approaching, the value of every kilowatt-hour saved through a tighter building envelope grows, shortening the payback period on efficiency improvements.About The Window Shop Of North IndyThe Window Shop Of North Indy is an owner-operated window and door replacement company located at 550 Congressional Blvd Suite 390 #1101, Carmel, Indiana 46032, serving homeowners across Hamilton, Boone, and northern Marion Counties. The company provides full replacement and professional local installation of energy-efficient windows and entry and patio doors, with upfront pricing and no high-pressure sales. Products meet or exceed ENERGY STAR standards, with window U-factors as low as 0.17. Installations carry lifetime coverage on frames, hardware, and key components, a 12-year insulated glass seal warranty, and a five-year labor guarantee. More information is available at their website.

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