SCHOOL’S OUT YOUTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND BRINGS COMMUNITY, CREATIVITY, AND YOUTH VOICES TO THE FOREFRONT IN FERGUSON

FERGUSON, MO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This June, local organizations, youth leaders, creatives, and community members are coming together to host the SCHOOL’S OUT YOUTH CELEBRATION, a two-day event focused on creativity, community healing, youth empowerment, and positive summer engagement.Taking place June 5–6, the celebration is designed to create safe, joyful, and meaningful spaces for young people and families while highlighting the power of community collaboration.Hosted through partnerships between The Creative Spot, Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, Gamers Island, Ferguson Youth Initiative, Ferguson Police Department, and Emerging Business Leaders, the weekend will combine hands-on creative activities, games, resources, and youth-led conversations centered on the future of the community.“Showing up for our youth is critical. The Ferguson Police Department is honored to partner with these amazing youth-serving organizations to build bridges to better understanding and engagement with the youth in our community and their families.”— Ferguson Police Department"At BGCSTL, we know that preparing teens for success takes a community effort. Events like the School's Out Teens Celebration give young people a platform to share their voices, build connections and engage with organizations invested in their future. We're proud to partner with others committed to empowering the next generation of leaders."— Brandon Williams, President & CEO, BGCSTL"At Gamers Island, we know that when young people are surrounded by opportunity, encouragement, and support, their potential becomes limitless. We're proud to celebrate the future of our community at School's Out: Youth Celebration."— Gamers Island"At Emerging Business Leaders, we believe that investing in our youth is one of the greatest investments we can make in our communities. When young people are given access to mentorship, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and positive role models, they gain the confidence and tools needed to become the next generation of business owners, community leaders, and changemakers. We are honored to support initiatives that create opportunities, inspire purpose, and empower youth to see their potential beyond their current circumstances."— Trey L. Scott, CEO & Co-Founder, Emerging Business Leaders“Communities that have access to arts experiences are safer and thrive more. This event adds to the growing arts community and culture we see being built in St. Louis.”– Jessica Johnson, Executive Director of The Creative Spot“This is an opportunity for youth to come out and be supported for their artistic and gaming interest.”– Aaron Harris, Executive Director of Ferguson Youth InitiativeDAY ONE: COMMUNITY CELEBRATION📅 June 5 | 4:00 PM–8:00 PM📍 Plaza 501 | Ferguson, MO 63135The kickoff celebration will feature interactive activities and experiences for youth and families, including:Hydro DippingSplatter PaintingWatercolor BalloonsFuzzy Flowers2K TournamentCreative VendorsCommunity ResourcesMusic, Games, and MoreThe event also creates opportunities for local small businesses, artists, and organizations to connect directly with families and youth through vendor booths and interactive experiences.DAY TWO: YOUTH PANEL & COMMUNITY CONVERSATION📅 June 6 | 10:00 AM–2:00 PM📍 BGCSTL | Teen Center of Excellence 9200 W. Florissant AveThe second day of the weekend will focus on youth voices through a community youth panel where young people will speak openly about:Community ChangeYouth ExperiencesSafety and SupportMental WellnessOpportunities for the FutureWhat Young People Need from Adults and LeadershipFamilies attending the event will also have access to local resources, support services, and organizations committed to strengthening the community.SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIESIn addition to community participation, organizers are currently seeking sponsors to help raise $5,000 to cover event expenses and continue supporting future youth programming throughout the year.Sponsors and donors will be contributing directly to youth-centered programming hosted through:The Creative SpotBGCSTLGamers IslandFerguson Youth InitiativeCommunity members, businesses, and supporters can donate using the link below:Sponsor & Donation Link:Organizers emphasize that every contribution helps create safer, more creative, and more supportive environments for young people throughout the Ferguson and St. Louis communities.EVENT LINKS📅 Event Information🎤 Youth Panel Sign-UpMedia ContactJessica JohnsonExecutive Director, The Creative Spotthecreativespotstl@gmail.com314-528-2303

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