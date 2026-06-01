SCHOOL’S OUT YOUTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND BRINGS COMMUNITY, CREATIVITY, AND YOUTH VOICES TO THE FOREFRONT IN FERGUSON
FERGUSON, MO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, local organizations, youth leaders, creatives, and community members are coming together to host the SCHOOL’S OUT YOUTH CELEBRATION, a two-day event focused on creativity, community healing, youth empowerment, and positive summer engagement.
Taking place June 5–6, the celebration is designed to create safe, joyful, and meaningful spaces for young people and families while highlighting the power of community collaboration.
Hosted through partnerships between The Creative Spot, Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, Gamers Island, Ferguson Youth Initiative, Ferguson Police Department, and Emerging Business Leaders, the weekend will combine hands-on creative activities, games, resources, and youth-led conversations centered on the future of the community.
“Showing up for our youth is critical. The Ferguson Police Department is honored to partner with these amazing youth-serving organizations to build bridges to better understanding and engagement with the youth in our community and their families.”
— Ferguson Police Department
"At BGCSTL, we know that preparing teens for success takes a community effort. Events like the School's Out Teens Celebration give young people a platform to share their voices, build connections and engage with organizations invested in their future. We're proud to partner with others committed to empowering the next generation of leaders."
— Brandon Williams, President & CEO, BGCSTL
"At Gamers Island, we know that when young people are surrounded by opportunity, encouragement, and support, their potential becomes limitless. We're proud to celebrate the future of our community at School's Out: Youth Celebration."
— Gamers Island
"At Emerging Business Leaders, we believe that investing in our youth is one of the greatest investments we can make in our communities. When young people are given access to mentorship, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and positive role models, they gain the confidence and tools needed to become the next generation of business owners, community leaders, and changemakers. We are honored to support initiatives that create opportunities, inspire purpose, and empower youth to see their potential beyond their current circumstances."
— Trey L. Scott, CEO & Co-Founder, Emerging Business Leaders
“Communities that have access to arts experiences are safer and thrive more. This event adds to the growing arts community and culture we see being built in St. Louis.”
– Jessica Johnson, Executive Director of The Creative Spot
“This is an opportunity for youth to come out and be supported for their artistic and gaming interest.”
– Aaron Harris, Executive Director of Ferguson Youth Initiative
DAY ONE: COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
📅 June 5 | 4:00 PM–8:00 PM
📍 Plaza 501 | Ferguson, MO 63135
The kickoff celebration will feature interactive activities and experiences for youth and families, including:
Hydro Dipping
Splatter Painting
Watercolor Balloons
Fuzzy Flowers
2K Tournament
Creative Vendors
Community Resources
Music, Games, and More
The event also creates opportunities for local small businesses, artists, and organizations to connect directly with families and youth through vendor booths and interactive experiences.
DAY TWO: YOUTH PANEL & COMMUNITY CONVERSATION
📅 June 6 | 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
📍 BGCSTL | Teen Center of Excellence 9200 W. Florissant Ave
The second day of the weekend will focus on youth voices through a community youth panel where young people will speak openly about:
Community Change
Youth Experiences
Safety and Support
Mental Wellness
Opportunities for the Future
What Young People Need from Adults and Leadership
Families attending the event will also have access to local resources, support services, and organizations committed to strengthening the community.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
In addition to community participation, organizers are currently seeking sponsors to help raise $5,000 to cover event expenses and continue supporting future youth programming throughout the year.
Sponsors and donors will be contributing directly to youth-centered programming hosted through:
The Creative Spot
BGCSTL
Gamers Island
Ferguson Youth Initiative
Community members, businesses, and supporters can donate using the link below:
Sponsor & Donation Link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/better-change-for-youth
Organizers emphasize that every contribution helps create safer, more creative, and more supportive environments for young people throughout the Ferguson and St. Louis communities.
EVENT LINKS
📅 Event Information
https://bit.ly/4dsqjL4
🎤 Youth Panel Sign-Up
https://bit.ly/498PuA0
Media Contact
Jessica Johnson
Executive Director, The Creative Spot
thecreativespotstl@gmail.com
314-528-2303
Jessica Johnson
Taking place June 5–6, the celebration is designed to create safe, joyful, and meaningful spaces for young people and families while highlighting the power of community collaboration.
Hosted through partnerships between The Creative Spot, Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, Gamers Island, Ferguson Youth Initiative, Ferguson Police Department, and Emerging Business Leaders, the weekend will combine hands-on creative activities, games, resources, and youth-led conversations centered on the future of the community.
“Showing up for our youth is critical. The Ferguson Police Department is honored to partner with these amazing youth-serving organizations to build bridges to better understanding and engagement with the youth in our community and their families.”
— Ferguson Police Department
"At BGCSTL, we know that preparing teens for success takes a community effort. Events like the School's Out Teens Celebration give young people a platform to share their voices, build connections and engage with organizations invested in their future. We're proud to partner with others committed to empowering the next generation of leaders."
— Brandon Williams, President & CEO, BGCSTL
"At Gamers Island, we know that when young people are surrounded by opportunity, encouragement, and support, their potential becomes limitless. We're proud to celebrate the future of our community at School's Out: Youth Celebration."
— Gamers Island
"At Emerging Business Leaders, we believe that investing in our youth is one of the greatest investments we can make in our communities. When young people are given access to mentorship, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and positive role models, they gain the confidence and tools needed to become the next generation of business owners, community leaders, and changemakers. We are honored to support initiatives that create opportunities, inspire purpose, and empower youth to see their potential beyond their current circumstances."
— Trey L. Scott, CEO & Co-Founder, Emerging Business Leaders
“Communities that have access to arts experiences are safer and thrive more. This event adds to the growing arts community and culture we see being built in St. Louis.”
– Jessica Johnson, Executive Director of The Creative Spot
“This is an opportunity for youth to come out and be supported for their artistic and gaming interest.”
– Aaron Harris, Executive Director of Ferguson Youth Initiative
DAY ONE: COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
📅 June 5 | 4:00 PM–8:00 PM
📍 Plaza 501 | Ferguson, MO 63135
The kickoff celebration will feature interactive activities and experiences for youth and families, including:
Hydro Dipping
Splatter Painting
Watercolor Balloons
Fuzzy Flowers
2K Tournament
Creative Vendors
Community Resources
Music, Games, and More
The event also creates opportunities for local small businesses, artists, and organizations to connect directly with families and youth through vendor booths and interactive experiences.
DAY TWO: YOUTH PANEL & COMMUNITY CONVERSATION
📅 June 6 | 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
📍 BGCSTL | Teen Center of Excellence 9200 W. Florissant Ave
The second day of the weekend will focus on youth voices through a community youth panel where young people will speak openly about:
Community Change
Youth Experiences
Safety and Support
Mental Wellness
Opportunities for the Future
What Young People Need from Adults and Leadership
Families attending the event will also have access to local resources, support services, and organizations committed to strengthening the community.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
In addition to community participation, organizers are currently seeking sponsors to help raise $5,000 to cover event expenses and continue supporting future youth programming throughout the year.
Sponsors and donors will be contributing directly to youth-centered programming hosted through:
The Creative Spot
BGCSTL
Gamers Island
Ferguson Youth Initiative
Community members, businesses, and supporters can donate using the link below:
Sponsor & Donation Link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/better-change-for-youth
Organizers emphasize that every contribution helps create safer, more creative, and more supportive environments for young people throughout the Ferguson and St. Louis communities.
EVENT LINKS
📅 Event Information
https://bit.ly/4dsqjL4
🎤 Youth Panel Sign-Up
https://bit.ly/498PuA0
Media Contact
Jessica Johnson
Executive Director, The Creative Spot
thecreativespotstl@gmail.com
314-528-2303
Jessica Johnson
The Creative Spot
+1 314-528-2303
email us here
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